Doctor to Politician: Terrance Drew Journey as Prime Minister  

Dr Terrance Michael Drew was a medical student and had also worked as a teacher before he entered the world of politics and started leading the SKNLP.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew was born on 22nd November 1976, in Saint Christopher-Nevis-Anguilla. He is leading the island of St Kitts and Nevis as the fourth elected Prime Minister after Timothy Harris under the banner of St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party.

Early Life and Education

Terrance Michael Drew started working early in his life, at the age of 19. He started his career as a teacher at Basseterre High School , however, he then opted to further excel in his studies and moved to Cuba where he studied at the Universidad de Ciencias Medicas de Villa Clara in Santa Clara. He received a degree in Medicine from there and then started as a general practitioner at the Joseph N. France General Hospital (Main Hospital in St Kitts) and in private practice after returning.

Dr Drew was also awarded a scholarship to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Centre in 2010 to pursue a specialty in internal medicine. After graduating in 2013, he joined the American Medical Association and the American College of Medicine. He was also granted the designation of Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

Political career

Drew entered the world of politics in 2013 as he was chosen as the member of the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party for the St. Christopher constituency. He substantially advanced through the ranks in the party and successfully became the Party Chairman in 2018. Dr Drew also served as the Deputy Chairperson of the party since 2016.

Dr Drew was then chosen to lead the SKNLP in November 2021 and represent the party in the general elections that were held in 2022. Under his leadership, St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party secured landslide victory by winning six out eight in the elections held on August 5, 2022, and became the fourth prime minister of the Federation.

Dr. Drew also holds the positions of Minister of Finance, National Security, Immigration and Citizenship, Health, and Human Resource Management and Social Security in Cabinet of St Kitts and Nevis.

He also served as the chairman of the OECS - Organization of Eastern Caribbean States and took the oath to the office in June 2023.

Initiatives and Achievement

To improve the lives of individuals and advance national development, Prime Minister Drew launched a number of initiatives. Some of the most noteworthy initiatives led under his administration include ASPIRE Program , LIFT , Elevate and other infrastructural projects. Several social security and public welfare programs were also launched by his government to reduce poverty across the communities.

The Prime Minister and his cabinet oversaw several restoration and building projects which are focused to promote development and encourage a healthy living environment. Projects including, housing initiatives, advancement of JNF hospital , development of local schools , and international agreements has significantly helped the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

Dr Drew, recently also launched an ASPIRE program, focused on providing young kids an opportunity to learn by providing them an opportunity for financial education savings and investment. Another program named Elevate was also introduced to replace the Alternative Lifestyle Pathways Programme (ALPP) worldwide.

International Engagements

Dr Drew has been actively engaged in international diplomacy as a regional leader. In the CARICOM Quasi Cabinet for HIV/AIDS , Health, and Human Resource Development, he serves as the Lead Head.

St Kitts and Nevis has strong ties with Taiwan, and under PM Terrance Drew’s administration several projects have been launched in collaboration with the nation. Some of the programs launched recently in collaboration includes a Mental Health Program, Launch of New Poultry Hatchery and distributing scholarship to students across St Kitts and Nevis.

Personal Life

Prime Minister Terrance Drew has one child, Terrance Drew Jr. Along with his ex-wife. He then married Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew recently in February 2024. Dr Drew and Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew don’t have any kids together.

Social Media

Prime Minister Terrance Drew is active on several different social media platforms. He actively posts on his social media regarding all the developments happening across St Kitts and Nevis.

Disclaimer: This profile of Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit is published by Associates Times. It is based on information available from official government sources, press statements, reputable news outlets, and verified public records. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, leadership roles and political developments can change over time. For corrections or updates, please contact us at contact@associatestimes.com or visit our Editorial Policy page here.

