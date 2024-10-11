Mental health is as important as physical health: PM Terrance Drew

PM Drew noted that the government has employed more health professionals in the mental health field and mental health training efforts have also been led for family counsellors.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew expressed his concerns over World Mental Health Day as he noted Mental Health to be as important as Physical Health. In light of this, the Prime Minister stated the significant measures that the government has taken to promote Mental Health.

PM Drew noted that the government has employed more health professionals in the mental health field and mental health training efforts have also been led for family counsellors. The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis also noted that Drug use policies were also implemented by the cabinet to ensure a safer and more resilient environment for mental health patients.

“To this end, the government has employed more professionals in the mental health field, significantly increased training for family counsellors, and approved the drug use policy for implementation by the Cabinet,” PM Drew wrote in his social media post.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew shared the information through a graphic and also highlighted the importance of looking after mental health. The graphic stated the important steps that should be taken to tackle mental health issues.

The graphic read that staying active is the key to promoting a healthy physical lifestyle which will help one feel better inside out. It also outlined the importance of better mental health, which can be achieved through daily practices.

According to the post shared by the Prime Minister, talking about how one feels is one of the most crucial parts of supporting mental health as it releases tension and the person feels understood. Being Creative, learning new skills, and taking small steps are other crucial steps towards Mental Health promotion.

Apart from this one should also look forward to having healthy eating habits, establishing strong connections with Friends and Family, and continuously staying in touch with them. Individuals suffering from mental health should not refrain from asking for help.

Mental health is one of the most prevailing issues in today’s world as the world is digitizing. Hence, it becomes important to take crucial steps in its development.