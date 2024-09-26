PM Terrance Drew advocates Multilateral Cooperation to end AIDS at UNAIDS Event in New York

Prime Minister Terrance Drew was invited as a special guest at the 79th Assembly of UNAIDS.

26th of September 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew during his visit to New York had a special time speaking at the event hosted by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) on Tuesday. During the event, the Prime Minister highlighted the efforts mandatory to eliminate HIV/AIDS while calling for Multilateral Cooperation. 

Prime Minister Terrance Drew was invited as a special guest at the 79th Assembly of UNAIDS. This event was held focusing on the theme “Revitalised Multilateralism: Recommitting to Ending AIDS Together.”

The Prime Minister addressed the attendees to establish a strong Multilateral Cooperation in order to combat the rising issue. PM Terrance Drew shared a glimpse of his address yesterday over his social media. 

“We have seen many positive gains through our collaborative international efforts; however, it is not time to take our feet off the pedal,” the Prime Minister’s post read. 

In his post, PM Terrance Drew highlighted St Kitts and Nevis's achievement in tackling AIDS, stating that it is among those nations which have achieved the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. 

">

Notably, the twin island nation was also able to achieve a stop of transmission in syphilis back in 2017 marking a great achievement for the nation. Prime Minister Terrance Drew then extended his gratitude to those involved in making this initiative come true. 

“To this end, I want to thank the healthcare workers, stakeholders, and our regional and international partners who have all worked to achieve this most notable result,” the social media post stated. 

The Prime Minister notably sat with many of the key officials at the event having important talks to discuss the future of AIDS across the world. Many delegates were also present at the event marking a significant milestone in the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

UNAIDS is notably a global organization aiming to reduce AIDS as a public threat by 2030. This initiative of the organization is part of their Sustainable Development Goals. The organisation states them as a ‘Problem-Solver’ while noting that they help the infected people to live a healthy life. 

The organization currently operates in many of the well-known countries across the globe and is serving the best of the people there. 

