St Kitts: Taiwan MOFA announces 2024/2025 scholarship, invites applications

The scholarship program will offer a chance to eligible individuals to continue their studies in the proficient schools of Taiwan.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Taiwan MOFA scholarship opened its applications for the students for the 2024/2025 academic year. The embassy of Republic of China (Taiwan) invited individuals from St Kitts and Nevis and other countries to submit their applications as the deadline is February 21, 2025.

The scholarship program will offer a chance to eligible individuals to continue their studies in the proficient schools of Taiwan. Under the scholarship, the Language Training Program will be offered as an optional subject where students will be required to submit their proper documentation to apply either for Mandarin Program or an English taught Degree Program.

The eligibility requirements were also announced by the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and asked the individuals to their submit in the specific manner.

Firstly, individuals will be required to submit their complete application form that will be attached for convenience with a photocopy of a valid passport. They will also need a certified copy of their highest diploma and other academic proofs in the form of the transcripts that are required to approved by the Ministry of Education of St Kitts and Nevis.

There is also a need for proof of application to any specified educational institution or its affiliated Mandarin Training Centre along with two letters of reference. Students are getting further details about the scholarships and other application process through the official website of the embassy.

The applications from St Kitts and Nevis are asked to submit as the scholarship is known for its efficient education opportunities for the students. The applications for the scholarship should be submitted in the document format to Carol Boddie at the Ministry of Education of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis added that there is need to apply for this opportunity as it will enhance the capacity of the students and promote their extra curriculum in the sector.