Is Paul Hogan Still Alive? Truth unveiled for misleading Death Hoax

Paul Hogan’s death rumors have set the internet in state of shock, however, the truth is that the famous crocodile named, Burt in the movie Crocodile Dundee has passed away.

The rumors started spreading as the information of the Crocodile’s death started circulating on internet noting, “Crocodile Dundee star dies.” This was then mistakenly interpreted by netizens as Paul Hogan has died.

The truth is Paul Hogan, the famous Australian actor and comedian is still alive. The crocodile named ‘Burt’, died at the Darwin Wildlife Park during the weekend. It died after living for over 90 years, while the reptiles on average lives for about 70 years.

A spokesperson for the Darwin attraction made the news public about the crocodile’s death on Monday morning, stating that its death marked an end to an incredible era.

The movie Crocodile Dundee, which was released in 1986 was one of the major hits of the time, which not just landed the actors to fame, but the reptile as well.

While Paul Hogan or his team has not made any official statement on the rumors revolving around his death, social media users are extending their Condolence to the star on social media writing, ‘RIP Paul Hogan.’

“He made us all laugh through his incredible work. He was brilliant at his work and such a pure soul. RIP Paul Hogan,” a user wrote.

Another user on social media, after soaking in the complete information through her sources revealed on social media that Paul Hogan has not died and lashed out over those who made them believe that the actor has died.

“That is just wrong to make people think it was Paul ! They should be ashamed of themselves as they spread information in such a fraudulent way,“ the user said.

Paul Hogan is notably, a well known star who is widely cherished among the 90s audience for his work. His famous work including acting in Crocodile Dundee, Floating Away, and Charlie and Boots.

Paul Hogan apart from acting is also an incredible writer and he also wrote the screenplay of Crocodile Dundee, to which he was nominated three different awards for best original screenplay.