St Kitts and Nevis: Reconstruction of Basseterre High School to begin in 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: The reconstruction of the long-awaited Basseterre High School will be commenced in the first quarter of 2025 in St Kitts and Nevis.

The multi-million-dollar project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Education with an intent to address the urgent need for modern educational facilities.

The school will be built with the purpose of providing state-of-the-art learning facilities to the students, as announced by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew during his site inspection. He assessed the progress on the demolition of the previous structure of the school and advocated for modern education facilities for small nations.

Facilities in Basseterre High School

The Basseterre High School will be facilitated with 32 modern classrooms, equipped with modern structures and dedicated spaces for arts and sciences. The school will include two music rooms, four science laboratories and six computer labs, offering an inclusive space to the students.

The school will feature an exclusive auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,200 people and a well-equipped lecture room which will be designed for specialized lessons and seminars. The upgraded sporting facilities will also be included in the design of the school, enhancing the resources of the physical education of the students.

The building will provide full access to the students with disabilities with features such as ramps and other infrastructure. The structure will be made to fulfill the goal of building modern, safe and inclusive learning environments for the students of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Terrance Drew highlights his vision

During his site inspection, PM Drew stated that the school will help in building the sustainable future of the students of St Kitts and Nevis. He noted that the positive environment and inclusive learning experience shape leaders that are innovative and critical thinkers about matters of concern.

“The construction of the new school will create jobs for locals in different phases and boost the economy of St Kitts and Nevis. It will upgrade education facilities in the country and provide quality of education to the students,” PM Drew said.

Notably, the renovation of the old Basseterre High School was announced by the government of St Kitts and Nevis in August 2020 during the Cabinet Briefing. The demolition of the school is underway at the site where the local contractors are being hired for jobs.

The school will be rebuilt on the original historic site as the previous structure was causing safety issues for students and other students. The students also fell ill due to the lack of hygiene in the school.