PM Drew leads school visits as part of 41st Independence celebration

7th of September 2024

The St Kitts and Nevis cabinet led by Prime Minister Terrance Drew began a series of school visits on Thursday to celebrate the 41st Independence Day of the Federation.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew, accompanied by his ministers, visited several primary schools in the East Zone, including Cayon Primary, Violet Petty Primary, Edgar T. Morris Primary, Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary, Cotton-Thomas Comprehensive at the Estridge Campusy, Saddlers Primary, and the Dieppe Bay Primary School.

Samal Duggins, Isalean Phillip, Marsha Henderson, Joyelle Clarke, Denzil Douglas, Geoffrey
Hanley and many other members of the cabinet went along with the Prime Minister for this pre-independence celebration.

PM Drew in response to his visits noted, “Interacting with the children was exhilarating and it fills me with great hope knowing they represent the future. This reinforces my conviction that every life is precious.”

Prime Minister Drew stated this while emphasizing that the children are the building blocks for the successful pavement of the future of St Kitts and Nevis. He further noted that the children are precious and they should be pushed to reach their full potential.

“Together, let’s strive to build a society where our children can flourish and reach their full potential,” PM Drew said.

Notably, as Independence Day is coming closer, the government is focused on celebrating it will deep enthusiasm and grand celebration by completing all the activities scheduled. The government has also issued an independence calendar in regard to this noting the planned activities.

Upcoming visits include primary schools in the West Zone on September 11 and the Basseterre Zone on September 12. High school and CFBC visits will, however. commence from 17th September.

There are several other plans already scheduled for independence which include National Colours Day, Independence Street Fair, Ceremonial Parade, Patriotic Day Fair, Community Flag Raising ceremonies, and many more, which all will be conducted over the course of independence celebrations till 27th October.

The excitement for the 41st Independence ceremony is clearly high among the locals and the federation as the government headquarters are already adorned with beautiful portraits of St Kitts and Nevis’ National Heroes, providing a cheerful and patriotic glimpse to all the passersby.

The Portraits are the work of renowned artist Vaughn Anslyn showcasing Kennedy A. Simmonds, J.N. France, Robert Bradshaw, Dr. Sir Simeon Dani, and Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell. These portraits adorned beautifully along the national flag truly ignite a sense of pride among residents.

