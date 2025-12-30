Nigerian Corps Professionals set to work in St Kitts and Nevis for two years

PM Drew said the healthcare sector in St Kitts and Nevis is undergoing major transformation, with Nigerian professionals contributing their skills and experience to serve the nation.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew welcomed the “Nigerian Technical Aid Corps Professionals” to St. Kitts and Nevis who will live and work with them for the next two years. He encouraged them to explore the country and meet its warm people so that they can have a great experience working in the Federation.

He said that the healthcare sector of St. Kitts and Nevis is going through a great transformation and the Nigerian professionals will help them to support these things. The professionals will share their skills and experiences in service to the people of the country.

Speaking at the brief meeting, PM Terrance Drew said, “I want to welcome all of you to our federation and while you are here, there are lots of things to enjoy about the Caribbean.” He said that during their work, they will have chance to meet different people and explore different aspects of St. Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew said that there will be time for work and you will work, there will also be time for them to understand and enjoy their people and culture. He wished for them to keep doing their work with great impact and then lead the country and initiative to success, leaving a mark on the world stage that South-South cooperation can deal with several issues together.

He further talked about the partnership and said that this is rooted in shared history, shared purpose and shared action. PM Drew also shed light on the Nigerian doctors who were trained in St. Kitts and Nevis, showcasing a respectful and friendly bond between the people of two countries.

PM Drew noted, “Together Africa and the Caribbean are not just reconnecting, we are building, serving and progressing side by side.”

He extended best wishes to the professionals and said that the step will enhance the connections between the two countries, aiming to empower the health sector of both the countries.