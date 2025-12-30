American tourist dies after getting brutally attacked in Antigua and Barbuda

The victim, died on December 26, 2025, after being allegedly struck on the back of the head with a blunt object while on a horseback riding tour at Dickenson Bay, police said.

Antigua and Barbuda: An American businesswoman was allegedly attacked and killed during her vacation in Antigua and Barbuda. She visited the island nation as a tourist and was attacked while conducting horseback riding tours on Runaway Beach on Thursday, December 19, 2025.

The victim, identified as Karen Johannsen, got serious injuries on her head and died on December 26, 2025. As per the police reports, Karen Johannsen was allegedly struck to the back of head with a blunt object by an unknown male. She was at the time on a horseback riding tour at Dickenson Bay.

After the incident, the victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre. She was treated for serious head injuries and then subsequently airlifted to the United States to receive further medical care. However, she died in the hospital in the country and was pronounced dead at 10:17 pm.

As per the reports, police have since been informed that an American tourist died in the hospital on December 26, 2025. Her death was confirmed by a medical doctor at the University of Wisconsin Hospital.

A male suspect is currently in police custody who has allegedly attacked the tourists at the Dickenson Bay. He was assisting the investigation that was started by Antigua and Barbuda Police Force as inquiries into the matter continued.

The police force said that they are investigating the matter and they extended condolences to the families and loved ones of Karen Johannsen on her tragic passing. Police also stated that with the availability of the information, people can contact the police force to assist them in the investigation of the case.

However, people lashed out at the government for their negligence towards the tourists, stating that Antigua and Barbuda is one of the major tourist attractions in the Caribbean region. They noted that the country, which has seen a surge in tourist arrivals, must implement proper protocols to safeguard visitors and prevent such incidents.