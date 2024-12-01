St Kitts and Nevis: Construction of 20 climate smart houses begins in Ottley

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis shared a social media post announcing the ongoing development of the new housing project, while sharing a glimpse of the initiated efforts.

St Kitts and Nevis: Construction work for 20 climate smart houses has begun in Ottley as stated by the Prime Minister Terrance Drew, following his visit to the construction site on Saturday.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis shared a social media post announcing the ongoing development of the new housing project, while sharing a glimpse of the initiated efforts.

He visited the site with Ambassador Leon Natta-Nelson and the leadership of East Coast Development, where they discussed shared opinions on the ongoing development and future steps to be taken to conclude this project.

PM Drew also emphasized on the importance of the new facilities in driving the local economy as he noted that it has created several jobs.

“This initiative is creating many jobs and providing houses for our people,” he said.

According to the glimpse shared by the Prime Minister the construction work for the foundations of the houses is currently going on. The pictures shared show the site has been dug, and markings have been made for the new houses to be constructed.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew at the construction site While noting the significant efforts made over time on this project, Prime Minister Terrance Drew then also thanked the authorities involved in it, and specifically mentioned the Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Geoffrey Hanley for his continued support and efforts.

“I would like to thank Deputy PM Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley who has been working hard. Additionally, I extend my gratitude to NHC, SKELEC, the Water Department, Sustainable Development, and the Prime Minister’s Office,” the Prime Minister wrote in his social media post.

Notably, the construction of these climate smart houses in Ottley began in late October, when the land was cleared for the foundation work to start. The National Housing Corporation, considering this significant project, stated that the houses will meet all the building code standards.

“The NHC, along with Physical Planning, is dedicated to ensuring that all housing developments align with building code standards and are available to low- and middle-income families,” NHC stated.

Following the construction work initiated on the housing in Ottley, the authorities have stated to continue construction of the climate smart houses in St Peter’s and Sandy Point Area communities as well.