Antigua and Barbuda: $36,000 26-kVW generator stolen, investigation underway

Antigua and Barbuda: A $36,000 worth propane generator from a business establishment has been stolen in Antigua and Barbuda. The investigation on the matter has been initiated by the police officials as the incident occurred at Herbert’s Main Road ahead of Christmas eve.

It was a 26-kVW generator and the stealing incident is reported to have taken place sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday. As per the police officials, the investigation revealed that the thieves cut a copper line that connects the generator and then removed an APUA electricity meter.

After that, thieves detached the unit from its concrete base before fleeing and also took the generator along with them. However, the police started the probe into the matter, but they were not able to recover the generator from any place.

As per the police report, the thieves also allegedly removed an APUA electricity meter before removing the generator from the concrete structure on the northwestern side of the property. It has showcased that the thieves were fully aware of the area and the place, hence they must be visiting the place earlier before the incident for like more than once.

The investigation further revealed that it turned out to be a carefully planned theft and the search of the surrounding area was also conducted to recover the stolen generator. However, no other information has been revealed by the police department of Antigua and Barbuda.

The police outlined that they are now examining and investigating the employees of the business establishment to investigate the matter properly. However, no further details have been revealed by the police as they confirmed that their first mission is to locate the generator to further reach the thieves.

In another report of theft, a resident of Powells complained that a black water horse had been stolen from her premises. A 59-year-old woman said that the stealing allegedly occurred between 6: 30 am and 10: 20 pm on December 22, 2025 when she was not at home.

Investigation is also started into the matter.