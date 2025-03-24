JNF General Hospital Unveils Renovated Joy Learning Centre, Led by First Lady Diani Jimesha

Prime Minister Terrance Drew specifically emphasized on the work done by the first lady and shared a social media post, where he asked for a shared appreciation to her work.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Joy Learning Centre has been officially handed over to authorities at the JNF General Hospital with an enhanced and renovated pediatric department with a revitalized learning space. The renovations carried out under ‘The Joy Project’ were closely monitored by the First Lady Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew and she is being widely lauded for her work for the community.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew specifically emphasized on the work done by the First Lady and shared a social media post, where he asked for a shared appreciation to her work.

“Join me in showing appreciation to my wife, The Joy Project, and its donors for the beautiful refurbishment of the learning centre at the pediatrics Ward of the JNF General Hospital,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Changes in the new learning centre

The new centre features a brand-new TV, air conditioning unit, blinds new flooring, and a variety of books—including colouring books, activity books, storybooks, novels for all ages, and educational books covering subjects such as science and health. Apart from this, the newly renovated space also includes different educational toys, stationery, paint sets, and an incredible mural, which is designed and painted by one of the most renowned artists of St Kitts and Nevis, Vaughn Anslyn.

First Lady, Diani in response to the project noted that the renovation was long due, “A few months ago, we became aware of the playroom/learning centre and recognized the need for revitalization. We immediately took on the project, and in just a few weeks, we were able to transform the space.”

First Lady Diani Jimesha Drew express gratitude towards authorities of JNF hospital

She also expressed her gratitude towards the authorities of JNF General Hospital and the staff of the pediatrics wing for allowing them to perform the renovation and transform the place into a more lively and cheerful location.

“It is believed that cultivating joy and positivity can play a significant role in healing and recovery. We hope this space brings comfort, upliftment, and joy to all who use it,” First Lady emphasized.

She also noted that the transformation of JNF General Hospital is the first project for them for the year but isn’t the last. She emphasized that they are committed to bringing in joy and making a meaningful impact in our communities.