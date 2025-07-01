OECS Heads gather in Special Joint Sitting of Parliament in Saint Lucia

Caribbean leaders gathered to discuss key topics aimed at enhancing collaboration and strengthening partnerships between the two regions.

Castries, Saint Lucia: All OECS Heads have gathered in the Special Joint Sitting of Parliament in Saint Lucia on Monday, discussing diplomatic matters and concerning issues. The meeting was attended by President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu who became the first African Head of government to attend the meeting in the Caribbean.

The authentic cultural showcase of the Caribbean has welcomed the guests in Saint Lucia, aiming to enhance the connections between the two regions and other countries of the OECS.

The authentic cultural showcase of the Caribbean has welcomed the guests in Saint Lucia, aiming to enhance the connections between the two regions and other countries of the OECS.

Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Bahamas, Philip Brave Davis, Premier of Montserrat, Reuben Meade, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew have attended the meeting in Saint Lucia.

In addition to that, the President brought together several government officials, private sector leaders, NGOs, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society groups, the clergy and the Nigerian diaspora who are residing in Saint Lucia.

President Tinubu’s visit to Saint Lucia is viewed as the chance to elevate the opportunities for the people of both Caribbean and Africa. The meeting focused on enhancing the diplomatic ties by establishing a structured framework for exploring and advancing cooperation across a broad range of mutually beneficial areas.

Saint Lucia and Nigeria to establish visa waiver agreement

Saint Lucia and Nigeria are also looking to establish a visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports from OECS member states. In addition to that, the agreements have also been finalized for the availability of the scholarships to citizens of the OECS member countries.

Saint Lucia confers title of Knight Commander of the Order to Nigerian President

Nigeria will extend the services of the Nigerian Technical Aid Coprs (TAC) to OECS countries. Besides this, the government of Saint Lucia has also conferred the title of Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia upon President Tinubu, President Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

PM Skerrit expresses pleasure to meet Nigerian President

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also shared glimpses of his meeting with the President and expressed pleasure. He said that Dominica will fully support the advancement of Africa-Caribbean relations.

“Together, we can chart a path toward greater economic opportunity and social progress for our peoples.”

PM Drew says “We are one”

Prime Minister Dr Drew also expressed honour in joining the leaders at the sitting and said, “We are one people, connected by history, united by purpose, and committed to building a stronger, shared future.”

Following the sitting, OECS Heads of Government and Ministers convened for a working lunch with President Tinubu to explore deeper cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean.

During the lunch, the Heads of Government laid the groundwork for a future built on shared heritage and opportunity. It has talked about ways of enhancing trade and investment for cultural exchange, aiming to deepen cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean.