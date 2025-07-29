ASPIRE benefits 7,000 children in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Around 7,000 children between 7 to 17 years of age have benefited from the “ASPIRE Programme” in St Kitts and Nevis. Each child has received an EC$1,000 contribution from the government, aiming to enhance financial security and promote well-being of children.



The programme is considered a first of its kind in the Caribbean region, aiming to eliminate poverty and inequality. ASPIRE is designed to help children begin their financial journey, instilling a culture of savings, responsibility and future planning.



Notably, St Kitts and Nevis is the only country in the region offering such a direct financial investment in every child’s future. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew added that the programme is part of their commitment to empowering families and building a more financially secure generation.



ASPIRE also represented a key component of the government’s strategy to foster financial literacy and create a more equitable society. The programme is also aimed at reducing poverty and addressing inequality across the nation as it would target the youth directly.



The programme was launched on September 13, 2024 in the presence of the government officials and thousands of children. It was launched during a large Independence, ensuring that children understand how to manage their savings and investments.



The ASPIRE Programme will provide opportunities to youth and broader community, aiming to enhance their financial security and maintain their balances. The financial education, savings and investment program will prepare children to build their successful financial futures.



Under ASPIRE, each child receives an EC$1,000 contribution and it will further be divided into two parts. One of the part EC$500 will be held in a savings account at St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank. The second part of the amount will be given or invested in shares of local, government-owned entities.



It will also be coupled with financial education which will be delivered in schools.