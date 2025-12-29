Illegal firearm and 2.2 pounds of suspected cocaine seized in Bahamas

Bahamas: An illegal firearm and around 2.2 pounds of suspected cocaine with a value of $20,000 has been confiscated in the Bahamas on December 25, 2025. It resulted in the arrest of a 50-year-old male as officers attached to the North Eastern Division checked the area and recovered the illegal procurements.

The investigation into the matter has been launched by the authorities and preliminary reports added that the confiscation has been made during the route stop and search of vehicles. During the routine search, officers stopped a vehicle which was occupied by a lone male in the Twynam Heights Areas and the suspicion was made around 12: 00 pm in the area.

The vehicle was identified as a grey coloured Mitsubishi Lancer with a registered number AW9830 and during the stop, the driver attempted to flee the police officials. Due to his attempts, he came into the radar of the officers, prompting a brief pursuit.

During the pursuit, the driver discarded two objects from the vehicle into nearby bushes along Cornish Hen Road and Lancaster Road. The pursuit eventually concluded at the intersection of Mackey Street and Invanhoe Road. At the space, a proper search operation was conducted by the officer.

He searched the suspect, his vehicle and the areas where the objects were discarded. The search resulted in the discovery of a firearm containing ammunition and the suspected cocaine. Due to this, they arrested the male suspect and now is under arrest by the police department of the North Eastern Division.

Now, he is with the police and assisting police with their investigation which is now underway to enhance the search operation in these cases.

Earlier in different cases, police have launched an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred on market street on Christmas eve. As per the investigation, a male victim was accosted by a male known to him who was armed with a sharp object. He was robbed of $80.00 on the occasion of Christmas. The investigation on the matter has started.