Four cruise ships dock at Antigua Cruise Port after Christmas Day

Antigua and Barbuda: Four cruise ships arrived in Antigua and Barbuda simultaneously after Christmas day (December 26, 2025). The vessels brought thousands of passengers in the country, enhancing the tourism offerings and cruise sector of the country.

Antigua Cruise Port welcomed the passengers with a brief welcome ceremony as they enjoyed shopping, food, dance, music and other cultural offerings of the country at the Port. From last-minute duty-free finds to sunshine moments exploring their attractions, the passengers choose the country as their holiday and festive destination during Christmas.

Earlier on December 25, 2025 (Christmas Day), the country welcomed two cruise ships such as Renaissance and Club Med 2. Passengers explored the city, grabbed duty-free gift shopping, soaked up the sunshine and built memories with adventure in Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua Cruise Port has been transformed into a hub of movement and memories with back-to-back busy days. They welcomed over 12,000 guests on the shores of Antigua and enjoyed the offerings of the country throughout the holiday season.

On Christmas Day, five ships were docked in Port including a royal pair of Princess vessels. St John’s harbour buzzed with excitement as Majestic Princess made her inaugural call and experienced cruise offerings on the first hand.

On Christmas eve, Antigua and Barbuda welcomed four cruise ships along with the Majestic Princess. The ships included Enchanted Princess, Insignia, MSC Divina and Explora 1 as people arrived in the country to celebrate the festivals with the families and their loved ones.

They stroll on the beach and indulge in some holiday shopping, enhancing their adventure in paradise.