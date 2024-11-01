The ribbons at the official ceremony were cut by the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of China (Taiwan), Lin Chia-Lung, who is currently on an official visit to St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The new Poultry Hatchery at the Bayford’s Livestock Centre of Excellence was officially commissioned on 31st October 2024, marking a new leap in the development of poultry farming in St Kitts and Nevis.

The ribbons at the official ceremony were cut by the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of China (Taiwan), Lin Chia-Lung, who is currently on an official visit to St Kitts and Nevis. The Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins was also present at the event and hosted Minister Chia-Lung at the official launch.

Other key members present at the event included the Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation, His Excellency Michael Lin, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Miguel Flemming, and other staff from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Taiwan Embassy in St Kitts.

New Poultry Hatchery officially launched in St Kitts and Nevis The hatchery was notably constructed under the Layer Chicken Industry Sustainable Development Project. This project is a joint venture between the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources.

This project marks a significant step toward the development of poultry farming in St Kitts and Nevis. The new hatchery will create employment opportunities and will be a transformative step toward local egg production and food security.

The project aims to provide the farmers with a steady supply of more than twenty thousand day-old chicks per year for both meat and egg production.

New Poultry Hatchery in St Kitts and Nevis The project forms a part of the St Kitts and Nevis’ 25 by 25 agenda which has been designed to reduce food imports by 25% by the year 2025. The agenda aims for a sustainable and self-sufficient agricultural economy.

The Ministry of Agriculture, before the launch on October 29th and 30th, held essential insurance consult sessions for both Livestock and Crop Farmers. The sessions attended by the farmers focused on providing them with a deep understanding of agriculture insurance and focused on the unique challenges faced by the farmers.

Session held by Ministry of Agriculture It also focused on discussing risk management in agriculture, and participants also engaged in discussion about various insurance products available to mitigate risks, such as natural disasters and market fluctuations.

