Groundbreaking Discovery: 1800-Year-Old Christian Amulet Found in Germany

The Skeleton amulet that was discovered is said to be not touched since last 1800 years.

The earliest known evidence of Christianity has been officially made public by Archaeologists in Italy following its discovery in 2018.

The Skeleton amulet that was discovered is said to be not touched since last 1800 years. The authorities revealed that the discovery of the new artifact was not announced publicly for so long, as investigations were made to check its genuineness.

According to them, this amulet could redefine Christianity and its norms. It is said to bring a revolution to Christian culture and its customs.

The artifact is currently being held for public display at the Frankfurt Archaeological Museum. It was officially unveiled last week and is named as Frankfurt Silver inscription.

As stated by the officials, the amulet found with the skeleton, was made out of silver foil and consisted of a silver foil that had an engraving in Latin.

The members of the Frankfurt Museum stated that the discovery of the amulet was discovered in Hesse, Germany.

The written text was translated by archaeologists which stated that everyone should confess to Jesus Christ.

Those who translated the text stated it to be one of the most difficult tasks. This was said as they mentioned that the condition of the silver foil was severely deteriorated, and they had to digitally unroll it to prevent any unnecessary damage.

This discovery and revealing of the truth behind it were made possible through active participation of many members of the project.

These included the significant support from the city of Frankfurt am Main, Archaeological Museum Frankfurt, Frankfurt Monument Authority, Leibniz Institute for Archaeology in Mainz, Johann Wolfgang Goethe University of Frankfurt, University of Regensburg, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-University Bonn, Rhine –Main Archaeology Association.

As the discovery of the new artifact was announced publicly, it has garnered a lot of attention online.

“230 to 270 AD, this places it within the beginnings of the Catholic (read as - universal and all encompassing) Faith. With ALL that is implied by that,” a user said while highlighting it as crucial in understanding Christianity.

Another user said, “This is truly amazing, it could reveal a lot about Christianity if more research is done. I think they should also consider researching more such sites.”