St Kitts and Nevis signs visa-free travel agreement with Nigeria to strengthen Afri-Caribbean ties

St Kitts and Nevis: The government of St Kitts and Nevis has officially announced a new visa free agreement with the government of Nigeria to enhance African-Caribbean relationships. It means that citizens of the twin island Federation are free to travel to the Federal Republic of Nigeria without a visa.

This agreement follows a series of bilateral talks between St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The two representatives held meetings on PM Drew's visit earlier this year in Abuja and other regional meetings with Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Heads of Government.

Strengthening African-Caribbean Relations

This decision marks a major step in the right direction, reinforcing the diplomatic links between the two nations. Prime Minister Drew called this action a big step in bringing the Caribbean and African nations closer together.

He noted that St Kitts and Nevis already offers a visa free entry for Nigerian citizens. The Prime Minister further said he is pleased that Nigeria has now granted the same privilege in a gesture of respect for each other.

This is a symbolic and practical step in reconnecting our peoples. Saint Kitts and Nevis has long extended visa-free access to Nigerian nationals, and we are heartened that Nigeria has reciprocated in the same spirit of unity and mutual respect,” noted PM Drew.

In addition, he said that this agreement serves a mutual goal to remove travel barriers and to strengthen ties across the Atlantic. The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis also thanked the President of Nigeria, Tinubu for his leadership and continuous support for this initiative.

The new visa-free access for nationals of St Kitts and Nevis became effective on Monday August 4, 2025, which will help improve trade, investment, education and tourism between the two nations. This agreement reinforces the historic connection between Africa and the Caribbean.