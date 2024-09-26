Grenada: Teachers participate in cleaning of Hillsborough Government School

The Ministry of Education highlighted this initiative and commended the efforts of the teachers and administration in contributing to the rehabilitation work.

Grenada: The Teachers and principal of the Hillsborough Government School held a cleaning session alongside specialized cleaners to speed up the rehabilitation process, ultimately leading to the timely opening of the school on 30th September 2024.

The Ministry of Education, Grenada, highlighted this initiative and commended the efforts of the teachers and administration in contributing to the rehabilitation work.

“The Ministry wishes to commend all teachers, school administrators, cleaners, and others who are actively ensuring that schools are ready for the reopening. We appreciate your hard work, which has not gone unnoticed. Thank you,” the Ministry of Education wrote in their social media post.

This effort led by the teachers and school authorities depicts their dedication to providing the students with a safe and secure place for learning as soon as possible. The teachers were notably seen picking out broken furniture and performing the necessary repairs over them.

Some members were seen mopping floors and disinfecting the surroundings. The teachers also rearranged the desks, stacked the books, and repaired the windows.

These efforts by the teachers are also applauded by many, as social media users are stating it as a Great initiative and Teamwork under the comment section of the Ministry of Education's post.

Notably, the school suffered extensive damage during the passage of Category 5 hurricane Beryl. Not just this school but the whole island of Petite Martinique and Carriacou suffered widespread damage across all the parts, damaging almost every facility in the sister islands.

The Hurricane was so intense that it damaged almost everything on the sister island causing the authorities a huge repair work to perform. The government of Grenada however took the whole charge and looked up dedicatedly for the complete rehabilitation.

The authorities also received widespread support from other Caribbean islands helping Grenada to stand better following the damage. Several meetings were held to discuss strategies and fundings were also raised to combat the situation more strongly.