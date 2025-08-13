Opinion| ELEVATE Programme: Transforming lives in St Kitts and Nevis through training and empowerment

The ELEVATE Programme in St Kitts and Nevis is empowering youth by providing vocational training, life skills, and mentorship, with initiatives aimed at fostering self-reliance, reducing crime, and opening career opportunities.

The ELEVATE programme, launched in December 2023 by the government of St Kitts and Nevis, has turned out to be one of the best social initiatives for the youth, as it has helped them extensively in the past months.

As the name of the programme suggests, ELEVATE Programme, is aimed at introducing plans and the vision for the growth of the youth. The programme has been steadily reshaping lives and is providing youth, the tools, guidance and the confidence to build a brighter future for themselves.

Programme Overview

The ELEVATE Programme, which was positioned as the upgrade of the Alternative Lifestyle Pathways Programme (ALPP), the ELEVATE Programme introduced the youth with a fresh approach which was a combination of combining skills and training, emotional support and structured oversight, which is helping the youth to become productive and self reliant citizens.

The programme was officially launched on December 21st, 2023. And since its launch it has showcased clear and remarkable gains in the timespan of less than 2 years. This programme rolled out a series of improvements that not only expanded its functions but also helped it to reach more people across the island.

By February 2024, around 90 people from the communities from Basseterre, Ottley’s Old Road and Molineux completed their initial training in new skills. The training was centred on covering life skills, career planning and financial literacy, setting a pathway for more advanced vocational training.

Some additional amendments have also been introduced in the programme which were meant to broaden the offerings of the programme, namely, ELEVATE through Entrepreneurship scheme and Cash in Queen financial planning workshops for Women and Girls, followed by a ELEVATE Youth Programme aimed at guiding young people encouraging them towards stable career paths.

Flagships initiatives that made a huge difference

Prison to Work: the prison to work initiative was added to offer a structured reintegration way for the prison inmates, that would pair them with jobs and mentors that will help them in learning the useful skills that will be helpful for them to earn money respectfully reducing the path of repeated offences.

Heartfelt Moments Programme: This programme's main goal was to reunite the imprisoned individuals with their children in a safe and supervised setting helping to heal their family disputes and giving them an emotional reason for not committing a crime again.

Under the banner of the ELEVATE Programme these two add-on initiatives that became the central highlight for this programme, reflect the belief of this programme that long term changes happen when empowerment and empathy work simultaneously.

Three Pillars of the Programme and innovations

Training and Certifications: The programme provided training in soft and handy skills ensuring that the trainees get skills in problem solving, teamwork, time management, communication all of them paired with vocational learning in IT, construction, agriculture, automotive services, healthcare and even solar panel installations. Additionally they were provided with proper certification upon clearing their course.

Capacity Building and Public Contracts: With the proper certifications that an individual holds after the completion of their course help them to bid for government as well as private contracts providing them work. Fostering them business acumen and proposal writing. Along with providing them internships which will make it easier for them to get a job.

ELEVATE programme also supported enterprise development with forthcoming features like the "ELEVATE Shark Tank" and additionally ensuring that all the participants are registered with social security.

Aligning with its original vision, ELEVATE also holds these three pillars as the main fundamental of its growth.

Engaging youth with the Crime Intervention Soccer Summer Camp

For taking this programme to the youth and enhancing its outreach, one of the most noticed steps of ELEVATE’s Influence was the Crime Intervention Soccer Summer Camp, that is organized with partnership with local security forces and sports ministries.

The 2024 Summer Camp, held in July, brought together children aged 7 to 17 for a two-week program. During this time, they received football coaching from professional trainers from the UK and the US. The main goal was to inculcate sports training with lessons on discipline, leadership, and resolving conflicts. The event’s closing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, who emphasized the importance of keeping young people engaged in positive activities.

By 2025, the camp expanded to welcome over 300 participants, thanks to partnerships like Thru Life. Organizers say the camp’s growth model is working, they’re building friendships, reducing the time kids spend apart, and encouraging a sense of achievement and confidence.

The new members of the programme identify this programme and its initiative as a turning point since it offers not only employable skills, but also a new sense of purpose. The family focused projects also reconnected the parents to their children. The youth who have also fallen under the negative influence and have been able to change their life and now they are dreaming about leading positions in their communities.