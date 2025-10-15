Grenadian Woman, Christy Richardson Reported Missing in London

Grenadian woman Christy “Min” Richardson has been reported missing in London, UK. Her family issues an emotional plea for help after police contact.

London, UK: A Grenadian woman, Christy Richardson also known as ‘Min’ has been reported missing in London, UK, the Metropolitan Police confirmed her family earlier today.

Christy’s cousin, who lives in the United Kingdom, went live on Facebook on Wednesday, making an emotional plea for help in locating her cousin.

Guys, everyone comes together with me in this video. Please don’t see it negatively. My cousin is missing London. They cannot find her,” she said during the live broadcast.

According to the cousin, the police contacted her directly regarding the disappearance. She said that Christy earlier in July contacted the police officials over an unspecified matter, but the police have since lost contact with her and are unsure of her whereabouts.

They said she did come in July to the station. They did deal with her, but they don’t know what happened and if she’s alive,” she explained.

The cousin who was visible stressed and was shaking during the live session further stressed that Christy Richardson who was known as ‘Min’ while being in Grenada was facing personal challenges in recent times. Her cousin then further asked for assistance and help in finding her cousin and to come forward.

People in London, if you know where she is, just call me and tell me. I’m willing to help,” she pleaded. “It could happen to me. It could happen to you.

Christy’s mother has notably passed away, and her extended family is now deeply concerned about her whereabouts. The family has interrogated to close relatives and friends, including Kizzy and Boyo, to contact them or the police immediately if they have any information.

However, authorities have not yet released any official statement in relation to Christy’s disappearance.

Associates Times has contacted the authorities from the UK and will be closely monitoring Christy’s case. Stay tuned with us for more updates as they become available.