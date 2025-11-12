Sandals Foundation Leads Major Relief Efforts Across Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa      

The Sandals foundation has been helping the residents across Jamaica since hurricane melissa destroyed Jamaica and caused widespread damage throughout communities.

Jamaica: In the wake of Hurricane Melissa’s devastating impact across Jamaica, the Sandals Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of the Sandals Resorts International has launched a relief mission across Jamaica to support the country and the affected communities through immediate aid and long-term rebuilding initiatives.

As per the details shared by the authorities at Sandals, the foundation since the hurricane struck has delivered over 6000 cases of water, nearly 1000 food packages, and bulk food supplies to community feeding programs. Sandals have been working in close co-ordination with partners such as Medic Corps, World Central Kitchen, and Team Rubicon.

Under their initiative to help Jamaica recover, they have been helping residents by providing them food, water, and essential supplies in the hard-hit communities where the damage recorded was the largest. These communities include the South Coast and Western Regions, with parishes including St. James, Whitehouse, St. Elizabeth, and Westmoreland. Apart from these Sandals have been reaching up to the remote communities like Brompton, Petersville, Grange Hill and Beston Springs to help the residents there.

While providing emergency aid to the communities, Sandals foundation is also focusing on rebuilding the island’s critical infrastructure. Their aim is to rebuild the island’s healthcare, and they are currently equipping the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston, Jamaica, which is the only paediatric hospital in the country.

The aim is to increase the operational capacity of the hospital considering the fact that critically injured and ill children from all the four western hospitals come here for the treatment. In the north, the foundation is also supporting the St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital, which lost the roof of its kitchen, by providing equipment to help them continue preparing their meals for over 300 patients daily.

We take a strategic approach to our hurricane relief efforts, working closely with our partners and government officials to deliver immediate assistance,” said Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation to Associates Times. “Providing essentials like water, food, supplies, and ensuring people have safe, dry shelter is always our top priority. From there, we shift our focus to long-term recovery efforts to help rebuild communities.”

Clarke further acknowledged to Associates Times that monetary donations are the most effective way for people to support recovery efforts. “No Donation is too small” she added, “100% of every dollar donated goes directly toward supporting these relief operations.”

The Foundation’s Hurricane Melissa Relief Mission, began with a chartered relief flight from Miami to Kingston on October 31st, and continue to expand as new partnerships are formed and more communities are reached.

Those who wish to make a contribution to help Jamaica rebuild could go to Sandals Foundation official website and check more details about making a contribution.