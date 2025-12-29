Dominica gears up for Mas Domnik 2026 with month-long carnival events

From village carnivals to national parades, Mas Domnik 2026 will showcase Dominica’s culture, music, and traditions from January 10 to February 18.

Roseau, Dominica: The Dominica Carnival named “Mas Domnik” is ready to return on January 10, 2026 as month-long activities and events are planned to celebrate culture, music and traditions through February 18, 2026. Under the theme “real mas”, the celebration will be held to bring communities, families, friends and children together at one stage.

The carnival was launched by Discover Dominica and the Ministry of Tourism on November 28, 2025 with cultural performances of the local artistes. At the Factor, Valley Road, the citizens were invited to launch the carnival season which will be celebrating cultural richness and music of the island nation.

The festivities will officially begin on January 10, 2026 with an official opening of the carnival and the national parade. It will welcome citizens, communities and tourists to immerse in the cultural activities, music, dance and food as people will parade across Dominica.

Further, the community-focused celebrations will be held as village carnivals will be organised for villages such as Portsmouth, Grandbay, St. Joseph, Marigot and Mahaut. It is aimed at strengthening bonds between the communities and these celebrations will be held throughout January 2026.

Major calypso milestones will also be held for Calypso Finals on February 14, 2026. Pageantry is also considered one of the key events of the Carnivals and Dominica will host Miss OEC Pageant, Miss Teen Dominica, Carnival Princess show and Miss Dominica Pageant which is scheduled to be held on February 12, 2026.

The peak of Carnival will be held in mid-February as Bouyon Day is set for February 10, 2026, followed by Hall of Fame: The Road Icons on February 11, 2026. Carnival Monday is set for February 16, 2026, featuring economic J’ouvert Carnival, Chromos J’ouvert, Immortals, Lumi-national.

In addition to that, Carnival Monday Street Parade is also one of the major events, aiming to showcase Youth Mas, Revel T-Shirt Band, Mega Monday by TK International and Traditional Monday mas presentations.

On Carnival Tuesday which is set for February 17, 2025, the day will be marked with Street Parade. It will be headlined by Pretty Mas bands including Thunderbirds, Ecstasy Mas, Hysteria Mas, Fantasy Tribe and Pulse Experience.

For cultural depth, the events include Marigot Mud Mas, Tewe Vaval celebrations in Dublanc/Bioche and the Kalinago Territory. The popular nightlife experiences will also be held with events such as Kiss the Sky and Malkase 6.0.

The events are considered a fusion of modern carnival energy and deep-rooted cultural traditions.