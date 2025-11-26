Black Friday Deals in Grenada: Discover the Caribbean’s Hidden Gem

Grenada, along with the sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, continues to promote its natural attractions as the country positions itself for increased tourism. Known as the “Spice Isle,” the tri-island nation features more than 30 beaches, including Grand Anse, as well as rainforests and waterfalls that draw visitors year-round.

Beyond its scenery, Grenada delights with a spice-infused culinary scene spanning waterfront rum bars to fine dining; while beneath the surface, coral reefs, tropical marine life, and the world's first underwater sculpture park reveal the island's unique charm. With average temperatures around 30°C, Grenada offers an inviting escape from the winter chill, and this Black Friday, two of the island's leading resorts are offering special offers for those planning a Caribbean getaway.

Sandals Grenada

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, Sandals Grenada is an adults-only, all-inclusive haven that balances sophistication and soul. Set on the powdery shores of Pink Gin Beach, the resort unfolds across four distinct villages – Pink Gin, South Seas, Italian and Lover's Hideaway – each capturing a different expression of island luxury.

Guests can drift between two pools, rejuvenate at the serene spa, or work out in the state-of-the-art fitness centre before exploring ten globally inspired restaurants and six lively bars. From wood-fired pizza by the beach to elegant fine dining under the stars, every meal is accompanied by Caribbean warmth and easy going hospitality. With the airport just minutes away, the resort combines luxury with effortless convenience, offering the perfect setting for couples looking to recharge.

Sandals Grenada- Highlights

Private plunge pools and innovative SkyPool Suites

Unlimited scuba diving with PADI-certified instructors

Access to 10 gourmet restaurants and 6 bars

Butler Elite service available in top-tier suites

Four unique villages: Pink Gin, Italian, South Seas & Lover’s Hideaway

Two stunning pools including a waterfall pool

Full-service Red Lane® Spa

State-of-the-art fitness centre

Located directly on Pink Gin Beach

Adults-only luxury, perfect for couples and honeymooners

HOW: For Black Friday, Sandals Grenada is offering up to 65% off a stay for bookings made between now and December 2, 2025, for travel through December 25, 2027. For a seven-night stay, including an all-inclusive package and Luxury Room category, is $7,702 per room (inclusive of saving) from the 17th to 24th April 2026.

Silver sands Grand Anse

Silver sands Grand Anse is one of Grenada's most glamorous addresses. The design-led resort is a contemporary marvel on Grand Anse Beach - its centrepiece is the spectacular 100-metre infinity pool, the longest in the Caribbean. The pool leads to the world-famous Grand Anse beach, with its two miles of soft white sand, crystal-clear waters, and calm breezes.

The resort boasts a variety of accommodations, including 43 rooms and suites, four four-bedroom beachfront villas, and four three-bedroom hillside villas. Each of the villas offer the most luxurious secluded retreat, including a private swimming pool, fully equipped kitchen and indoor and outdoor living and dining rooms. A full-service spa awaits with four treatment rooms, a hydro-suite, hair and nail salon and a fitness centre.

Silversands Grand Anse - Highlights

Home to the Caribbean’s longest 100-metre infinity pool

Set directly on the world-famous Grand Anse Beach

Contemporary architecture and minimalist luxury design

43 rooms and suites + eight ultra-luxury villas

Private pools in all beachfront and hillside villas

Fully equipped villa kitchens + indoor & outdoor living areas

High-end Silversands Spa with hydro-suite, salon & treatment rooms

Gourmet dining restaurants with sea-facing ambiance

Fitness centre with personal training options

Quiet, exclusive, privacy-focused atmosphere

HOW: Silver sands Grand Anse are offering a third complimentary night across all room types for bookings made by Dec 1, 2025 for stays until December 15, 2025. Minimum stay of 3 nights required. For a three-night stay, including breakfast, is $1,600 per person (inclusive of the third night complimentary) from the 6th to 9th December 2026.

Royalton Grenada

Royalton Grenada is set on the powdery white sands of Tamarind Bay, on the island's tranquil southwestern coast. An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, Royalton offers 269 sleek, modern rooms with tropical accents and private balconies or terraces, perfect for soaking up sea breezes and stunning sunsets.

Guests can unwind by the lagoon-style pools, indulge in treatments at The Royal Spa, or explore international flavours across the resort's gourmet restaurants. With family-friendly facilities, elegant design, and Royalton's signature All-In Luxury experience, it blends modern comfort with Grenadian charm.

Royalton Grenada - Highlights

Modern, stylish rooms with private balconies/terraces

Family-friendly resort under Marriott’s Autograph Collection

Lagoon-style freshwater pools

Luxury All-In Luxury® inclusions

The Royal Spa offering massages, facials & hydrotherapy

Multiple restaurants featuring international cuisine

Kids’ Club & Teens’ Lounge (family-oriented features)

Beachfront location on Tamarind Bay

Plenty of water activities and entertainment

Perfect blend of Caribbean charm and modern comfort

HOW: For Black Friday, Royalton are offering up to 45% off a stay, valid for travel from now until December 31, 2026. For a seven-night stay, including an all-inclusive package and Luxury Room category, is $3,870.75 per person (inclusive of 35% saving) from the 17th to 24th January 2026.

Deals available during Black Friday

These exclusive deals will be available during black Friday week only, giving travellers a limited timeframe to visit the luxury of Grenada with the finest delivery of services from these resorts. With hefty discounts, and a rare opportunity these offers will provide an exclusive opportunity for visitors to experience the spice isle.