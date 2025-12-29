Dominica Christmas Village entertains cruise passengers, creates opportunities for entrepreneurs and vendors

The Roseau Christmas Village has become a hub of festive entertainment and economic opportunity, attracting cruise passengers while supporting young entrepreneurs, artists and local vendors.

Dominica: Roseau Christmas Village 2025 has officially begun in Dominica and brought new opportunities of income for citizens and opportunities of tourism for visitors from across the globe. With new events for entrepreneurs and local businesses, for artists and talented youth, for children to celebrate Christmas, the Village has been launched to enhance economic opportunities.

Cruise passengers visited directly to the village to enjoy the Christmas season and experience the festivities the Dominican way. The aim of the Christmas village is to exude magic so that the travellers visit the country every year at this period of time.

The village also features “Bubbles Stamp Park,” aiming to offer more rides for children as Melissa Skerrit, Minister of Housing of Dominica said that Christmas truly belongs to children.

In 2025, Dominica also brought “Believe and Shine Talent Show Night” to Christmas village. It is dedicated to celebrate their young stars across Dominica, giving them the stage to shine and perform their talents. In the event, there will be cash prizes and a whole lot of cheering and talent showcasing on the stage.

The Christmas village remains free of entry because Melissa Skerrit mentioned, “joy should never have a price tag.” She invited everyone to join the village every night as the village features gospel concerts, karaoke nights, the government band concert and many more.

In addition to that, other events such as “Jazz in the Village,” “the light and belief ceremony,” “the kids magic of Christmas party,” and a “holiday sip and paint for adults,“ have been bringing communities, children and adults together to celebrate festive occasions.

On December 24, 2025, the village celebrated Shopping Day to mark Christmas Eve from 4 pm, featuring entertainment, live performance by “The Vybe Tribe,” and the Holiday Karaoke.

The Young Bosses Market is also considered one of the unique ideas of the Christmas Village, aiming to give a platform to young minds who are coming and participating with their new ideas of business. Over 50 vendors have participated in different events that provide them with a chance to grow their business and expand their market.

Earlier, the village also hosted “Annual Children’s Christmas Party” at Roseau Central where Santa arrived and gave gifts and treats for children. It featured games, bouncy castles, ride on’s, fun activities and face painting.

Christmas Village started on December 19, 2025 with an official ceremony at Lindo Park, Goodwill and will run through January 1, 2026.