Two cruise ships dock in Saint Lucia, brings over 8k passengers

Castries, Saint Lucia: Two cruise ships docked in Saint Lucia simultaneously on Christmas Day (December 25, 2025) and brought a total of 8008 passengers. The vessels including Norwegian Epic and the Costa Fascinosa arrived at Port Castries, enhancing the tourism sector on festive occasions.

The visitors were greeted at Port Castries as they explored the vibrant offerings and cultural richness of Saint Lucia. From Point Seraphine to the View on the Morne, the visitors received a warm welcome in the island nation, prompting economic activities for the vendors and small business holders.

In order to welcome the visitors, the local artists performed through drummers, the National School Choir and other things. They were seen enjoying and engaging with the local people of Saint Lucia, exploring offerings and cultural richness of the Caribbean region.

The Ministry of Tourism of Saint Lucia shared glimpses of the tourists who clicked at Port Castries and other tourist spots of the country. The authorities welcomed cruise crew members and lauded new connections between cruise lines and the island nation.

Earlier on December 19, 2025, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority joined World Cruising Clubs and other events representing the island nations of 2025’s Atlantic Rally for cruisers (ARC). It was held at Stony Hill on Friday.

The event welcomed its first set of skippers and support teams from 106 out of 142 vessels that have reached the island.

It is important to mention that in November 2025, Saint Lucia welcomed 36,255 stay-over arrivals, marking a hike of 4% from November 2024. The top performing markets for the country included the United States, Canada and Caribbean.

From the US, the country recorded a surge of 18%, while Canada recorded a hike of 13% and followed by the Caribbean with a surge of 2% from November 2024. Barbados recorded 46% of hike in the tourists arrivals in Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago marking 34% and Guyana has marked a surge of 18% in the country.