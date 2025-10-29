Why Hurricane Melissa Damaged Jamaica Differently Than Past Storms? 

Original on-ground reporting and expert analysis on why Hurricane Melissa devastated Jamaica beyond past storms like Gilbert and Ivan.

When Hurricane Melissa slammed Jamaica in the last week of October, it didn't just break records in terms of devastation, but also people’s belief, that this might be a calm year, their hope that nature would spare them the worst of the Atlantic Hurricane season. Melissa tore down Jamaica as it didn’t just follow the pace of wind, rain and power outages.

This is not something new, this is what the people in the Caribbean and their leaders have been facing for decades or centuries. But the conditions are now worsening to extent which are not more tolerable, and Melissa is a strong example of that.

The wind started humming so intense that I have never seen before in my life. It made the ground shake like an earthquake is coming, we never witnessed this before,” a taxi driver from Black Rivers said just before the hurricane arrived.

Melissa made landfall under conditions that a few of Jamaica’s past storms ever faced, record-warm seas, slower moving rain bands, and infrastructure stretched beyond its limits for which it was build and designed to handle. As per the official data shared by the NHC, Melissa made landfall near new hope, with sustained winds of 185mph.

The result, familiar scenes of blown away roofs, and flooded roads, but on a scale that even surpassed Gilbert and Ivan off guard.

Melissa wasn’t only a stronger and devastating storm. It was a different kind of storm.

A History of Hurricanes

Jamaica has seen major hurricanes before as well. Gilbert for example which struck Jamaica as a category 4 hurricane in 1988 left thousands homeless. Yet for decades the island has largely avoided direct hits from a category 5 storms, the most destructive on scale.

Ivan, which didn’t hit the island directly passed much closer to the shores of Portland Point, Jamaica in 2004 causing significant damage and etching its name as one of the most destructive storms in Jamaica’s history. Ivan led to 17 deaths and a total damage costing $575M.

Beryl, last year however passed just south of Jamaica as a category 4 hurricane also caused intense damage on the island with four reported fatalities and damage costing up to $204M.

Those past storms shaped the country’s sense of preparedness, how fast people evacuate, how homes are reinforced, how the state manages the recovery. While all of these acted like a ‘Template storm’ for Jamaicans, Mellissa was much more than that breaking people’s belief as it didn't fit the criteria they were thinking. IT WAS MUCH MORE.

What’s New Behind Melissa’s Power?

Rapid Intensification

Melissa intensified with an unusual speed as it strengthened from a manageable speed to a disastrous category 5 hurricane in less than 36 hours. Meteorologists call this extremely rapid intensification a process that is becoming much more common nowadays in the Atlantic.

The sea came up so fast, that i thought the house beside me was going under,” said Carla Johnson, 58 a farmer from Belle Vue, St Elizabeth. “Nothing like this is in the memory of our village.

Record Warm Waters

According to weather reports, the sea south of Jamaica was about 2-3°C warmer than usual seasonal average. Warm water is a fuel to hurricanes. It feeds them leading to wind strength, increased rainfall potential, and can make the storm’s inner core even more explosive.

Scientists point out that ocean heat is one of the main drivers of the storm’s unexpected growth. Warmer water just doesn’t energise winds; it also pushes sea levels higher and sets a stage for deeper coastal flooding.

Slower Movement, Heavier Rain

Melissa didn’t just move quickly like how other storms have ravaged Caribbean, it lingered through the island.

Research suggested that tropical cyclones in some regions are slowing down, leading to more rainfall on the same area. Jamaica’s hillsides, already prone to erosion, bore the burnt. Reports of flooding came from several parishes including Clarendon, St Mary, St Elizabeth, and parts of Manchester, places where storms often pass through quickly.

We had no light from last night. My phone died hours ago. The wind just wouldn’t stop,” said a local from Alligator Pond. “This one came early and stayed and just stayed.

The Shape of the Damage

According to preliminary reports and early on ground assessments suggest that Melissa’s damage wasn't’ just broader it was deeper. Coastal floodings pushed further inland to extents that models never predicted. St Elizabeth is a strong example of this coastal flooding as the region is completely underwater.

Landslides cut off several hillside communities for more than 24 hours and many others remain blocked. Crop losses are yet to be assessed but an on-ground picture suggests that everything is ravaged even stronger than what was caused during Ivan.

In Old Harbour Bay, where fishing families tie their boats to trees during storms, locals say the waves came so high and faster than they would have ever seen.

We lost two nets and half our catch, that’s the bread and butter gone,” a resident told Associates Times grieving in tears.

The death toll has risen to 13, with one kid missing. However, this number is expected to rise as authorities makes relief efforts.

Why This might be the New normal?

Scientists and researchers are saying that the rising ocean temperatures could cause more such events in the Atlantic forming even more quickly. According to an analysis by TIME, it is being reported that the number of Category 5 storms has doubled up in the past two decades. The sea levels have already been going high, along with the strong winds, are causing more damage and a greater inland flooding.

For islands like Jamaica, which built their disaster expectations on historical averages, Melissa marks a new reality. A climate researcher from the University of West Indies, Dr Alicia Thomas has quoted that the storm profiles are shifting faster than the infrastructure is adapting.

The storm profiles are shifting faster than the infrastructure is adapting,” said Dr. Alicia Thomas, a climate researcher at the University of the West Indies. “Melissa isn’t an outlier, it’s a preview.

Where Jamaica goes from here?

Officials and engineers now face urgent and important questions, should building techniques be updated to withstand category 5 winds? Can drainage systems handle the heavier rainfall rates now seen in major storms? How can communities prepare when intensification happens so fast that warnings shrink from days to hours?

We are used to cleaning up after storms, but this time it feels like the land has changed,” said Carla Johnson a resident from Kingston.

Experts have also pointed out to resilience gaps in hilly communities, where rainfall triggered landslides can isolate an entire region even after winds stop.

A storm that signals a shift in regional preparedness

Hurricane Melissa will be remembered not just for what it destroyed but what it taught the people of Caribbean and what it revealed that a calm season doesn’t mean that nothing is churning in the ocean. Storms could come unexpectedly and devastatingly but preparation game should always be strong.

For Jamaica, this wasn’t a bad year or a freak storm, it was the kind of hurricane that scientists have warned will define the next chapter of the Caribbean climate story.

And the question isn't’ whether Jamaica could rebuild, it's whether it can rebuild for the world the next Melissa will bring.