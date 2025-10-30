Mark Brantley: Education, Political Career, personal life, Net Worth and more 

Education and Legal Career

Mark Anthony Graham Brantley, who serves as the Premier of Nevis is an alumnus of University of Oxford, St Catherine college. He holds a Bachelor of Civil Law degree and has also studied law at the University of West Indies and secured a legal education certificate of merit from Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica.

Brantley, a lawyer by profession, has handled several cases focusing on international litigation issues, such as class action lawsuits and shareholder conflicts. The minister established a company name Daniel, Brantley and associates and followed a remarkable legal career after being admitted to the bar in a number of countries, including Grenada (2009), Antigua and Barbuda (2009), Anguilla (1996), and St. Kitts and Nevis (1994).

Political Career

In 2007, Brantley joined the Concerned Citizens' Movement (CCM), a political party in Nevis. He defeated Hensley Daniel in a bielection for the Federal Parliament that year. He was also appointed Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly as a result of this victory and maintained his post until 2015.

Brantley served as the Nevis Island Administration's deputy premier from 2013 to 2015. His portfolios included Tourism, Health, Culture, Youth, Sports, and Community Development. When the Team Unity Coalition won the General Election in 2015, Brantley was made the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation in the Federal Government and remained in this position until 2022.

He is the new head of the CCM, replacing Vance Amory. When CCM defeated its rivals in the Nevis Island Assembly election on December 19, 2017, taking four of the five parliamentary seats, Brantley became the new Premier of Nevis. The Nevis Island Administration has several ministerial portfolios under the premier's office.

After political riots in May 2022, Brantley was one of the ministers let go by the Prime Minister, Timothy Harris. Later that same year, he was then appointed again as the Leader of the Opposition for the National Assembly on 10th October 2022.

As Nevis' premier, Brantley continues to priorities of tourism, healthcare, and economic development. He still plays a significant part in local politics.

Personal Life

Mark Brantley is married to Sharon Brantley and is father to two beautiful daughters. One of his daughter Brianna is married to Mark Pennyfather. The ceremony took place in a private setting in May 2024.

Social Media

Premier Mark Brantley posts very often on social media to interact with the public and provide updates on his personal and professional accomplishment.

Net worth

Premier Mark Brantley’s Net Worth remains unknown.

Disclaimer: This profile of Mark Brantley is published by Associates Times and is written by Scott Johson , Editor-in-Cheif at Associates Times. It is based on information available from official government sources, press statements, reputable news outlets, and verified public records. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, leadership roles and political developments can change over time. For corrections or updates, please contact us at contact@associatestimes.com or visit our Editorial Policy page here .