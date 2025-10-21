Gaston Browne: The man who rose from poverty to lead Antigua and Barbuda   

Born in the Villa neighborhood of St. John's, Antigua, Gaston Browne had a rather tough life in his early years.

Gaston Alfonso Browne, born 9th February 1967, is an Antiguan politician, who is the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda and the leader of the Labour party since 2014. The leadership of the Antiguan born politician has significantly influenced the growth of nation. His projects include the rehabilitation of the Barbuda International Airport, and Introducing LIAT, a regional airline connecting the countries in the Caribbean.

Gaston Browne Children and Personal Life

Gaston Browne has two children with his wife Maria Bird-Browne including one son Prince Gaston Browne and a daughter named Peace-Marie Xandra. Before getting married to Marie Bird-Browne, the niece of Lester Bird, Browne also had three children.

Early Life and Education

Born in the Villa neighborhood of St. John's, Antigua, Gaston Browne had a rather tough life in his early years. He was raised in the poverty-stricken Point community by his great-grandmother, who partially blind raised the young Browne, who now leads a nation.

Gaston was an academically driven personality, and his focus made him pursue a bachelor's degree in Banking and Finance from the City Banking College in the UK. He then pursued his MBA in Finance from the University of Manchester.

Browne is a well-seasoned, expert in finance and managerial experience as he worked as a banker and businessman before entering politics.

Net Worth & Political Career

Browne entered the world of Politics in 1999, as a representative of St. John's City West after leaving his position as Commercial Banking Manager at Swiss American Banking Group.

He was first appointed as the Minister of Planning, Trade, Industry, Commerce and Public Service Affairs. Throughout his tenure, he actively engaged in many projects that positively impacted the growth of Antigua and Barbuda.

In November 2012, he challenged Lester Bird, in the leadership race and defeated him with a margin of 213 to 180 and hence was ultimately appointed as the leader of opposition in December 2012.

In the 2014 elections, Browne emerged victorious, winning 14 out of 17 seats and hence was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of the twin island federation. Considering his knowledge of Finance, he also held the Position of Minister of Finance.

While his exact net worth remains unknown, Gaston Browne once declared his assets as EC$30 million, before entering politics. This was done to put a hold on the allegations made over him for accepting bribes of as much as EC$20,000.

Gaston Browne Social Media

PM Browne often updates the public on government projects and reaches out to them via social media. The Prime Minister is active on social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram and often provides an overview of his national and international activities related to Antigua and Barbuda. He also shares personal updates and motivational posts to keep his followers engaged.

Browne, recently launched himself into the musical industry by releasing a few singles under his name Gassy Dread. His AI powered singles received immense popularity among the audience and he has since been active by releasing more songs. Browne's latest Live and Let Live received a ot of appreciation among the audience.

Social Media Handles

Who is the President of Antigua and Barbuda?

A head of state is usually called as the President, however this is also to be noted that in some forms of parliament it is not necessary to have a president and hence the country can run without one.

The islands of Antigua and Barbuda are part of a multi-party parliamentary democracy and hence the head of the state of the nation is King Charles III and he is being represented by the governor general Rodney Williams.

Disclaimer: This profile of Gaston Browne is published by Associates Times and is written by Scott Johson , Editor-in-Cheif at Associates Times. It is based on information available from official government sources, press statements, reputable news outlets, and verified public records. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, leadership roles and political developments can change over time. For corrections or updates, please contact us at contact@associatestimes.com or visit our Editorial Policy page here .