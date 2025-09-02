Guyana Elections Results: Azruddin Mohamed’s WIN Party Makes Major Breakthrough

The official data from GECOM shows WIN leading with 10,233 votes more than double of the total earned by PPP/C and APNU, establishing the emerging party as a major player in Guyanese politics.

The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party led by Azruddin Mohamed, has made a historic breakthrough in Guyana’s 2025 General Elections dominating the Region 10 in its maiden contest. The party secured the largest number of votes in the region way ahead of major parties like PPP/C and APNU.

The official data from GECOM shows WIN leading with 10,233 votes more than double of the total earned by PPP/C and APNU, establishing the emerging party as a major player in Guyanese politics.

The Region 10 was being represented by four candidates across different constituencies. These four include Benjamin Lester Roy of Pomeroon, Cornelius Beverley Anna of Essequibo Coast, Stoll Daniel of Sand Pit and Mohabir Ravindra Teka of Essequibo Coast.

Notably, the Region 10 has been a longstanding strong hold of the APNU since years, but this time the party had to face a strong defeat in the region.

How WIN’s victory affects Guyana’s political landscape?

The massive victory secured by WIN, led by US Sanctioned billionaire Azruddin Mohamed, signals the deep voter dissatisfaction with the traditional two-party system. The party’s win just doesn’t signal their dominance in one region. WIN was notably giving strong competition to PPP/C across some of the major seats by even surpassing votes gained by APNU, making it the second party with the greatest number of votes.

The low voter turnout for other parties indicates that WIN is solidifying its place in the Guyana’s political landscape as it emerges out as a strong candidate in the General Elections.

Who won Guyana’s 2025 elections?

As per the preliminary polling data, it has been indicated that President Dr Irfaan Ali has secured a second consecutive term in office as the 2025 elections in Guyana concluded. His party PPP/C secured 34 out of 65 seats making a majority and winning the elections. However, an official announcement of the result is pending yet from GECOM.

