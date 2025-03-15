St Kitts and Nevis advocates for gender development agendas at CSW69

St Kitts and Nevis: Isalean Phillip, Minister of Social Development & Gender Affairs, Youth Empowerment, Ageing & Disabilities held bilateral talks with the Vice Minister and State Secretary of Social Security of Finland, Laura Rissanen on March 12, 2025. The bilateral meeting was held during the General Discussion of the 69th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

The two delegates shared their opinions on matters of shared interest which were related to human and social services, including gender equality, volunteerism, ageing populations, involvement of persons with disabilities, youth engagement and education.

Vice Minister Rissanen also invited Minister Phillip for a study field visit to Finland to gain knowledge about their advanced social development policies and legislation.

Furthermore, Minister Isalean Phillip delivered the national statement of St Kitts and Nevis during the bilateral meeting ‘CSW69’. She outlined the development made in women empowerment and gender equality.

National Statement by Minister Isalean Phillip during CSW69

Minister Phillip said that the Federation’s efforts in the growth of women included the increased participation of women in parliament, legislative amendments to the Domestic Violence Act in 2022, and training programs to support their education and encourage them to become entrepreneurs to gain financial independence.

She further expressed her concern for the involvement of males in gender development and empowerment agendas. She said that their support for gender equality should include participation of men and boys “who are left feeling displaced with their needs for support and (re)socialization around masculinity and traditional gender norms often ignored.”

Minister Phillip further added that the greatest threat to women living healthy and empowered lives is climate change. She urged all the island states to invest in initiatives that support climate resilience mitigation and adaptation plans for nations in the Caribbean and Pacific regions.