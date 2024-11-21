Tropical Storm Sara: Major landslide leaves family ‘Streeties’ in Grenada

The house standing on the wet soil was pushed away with heavy downpour, which was ultimately halted by a coconut tree.

21st of November 2024

Grenada: A family from St David experienced trauma following a landslide on Sunday night, leaving their house severely damaged. The disaster was a result of heavy rainfall that Grenada has been suffering from Tropical Storm Sara from the past few days.

The house standing on the wet soil was pushed away with heavy downpour, which was ultimately halted by a coconut tree. The resident of the house, Kurt Baker stated that he experienced a sudden slide and as he went to open one of the windows of his house. Further, he was shocked to witness that his house was slid a bit and stopped by the support of huge tree nearby. 

The owner further reported that the family residing immediately rushed out of the house to get to a safer location. He noted that the roads were blocked and completely flooded with water, making it difficult to commute through nearby areas. 

Further, to assist the family the Ministry of Social Development visited the site and promised to compensate and support them in time of need.

Notably, the island of Grenada has suffered from extensive damage following the passage of Tropical Storm Sara. Many residents from across different localities have also reported incidents of their fields bearing damage from the rainfall. 

Moreover, the storm has impacted almost every locality affecting the normal lives of locals. The roads have been blocked with mud from landslides and fallen trees.

To manage the damage caused by the severe flooding, the authorities have initiated the recovery efforts to restore all the basic facilities across the island and all these recovery initiatives are expected to cost a huge amount. 

NAWASA ESTIMATES $800,000 EXPENDITURE FOR RECOVERY EFFORTS IN GRENADA AFTER PASSAGE OF TROPICAL STORM SARA

The National Water and Sewage Authority (NAWASA) of Grenada has estimated the cost of rehabilitation and stated that an approximate of $800,000 will be required to restore all the damage across Grenada.

According to the acting General Minister of NAWASA, Terrance Smith, the damage is 60% worse than what was experienced during Hurricane Beryl.

Amara Campbell

