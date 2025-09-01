Guyana Elections 2025 Live Updates, Results, Reactions and more 

Spanish Town Detectives are probing shooting against a man
2024-07-09 09:11:24
Associates Times will be covering all of it for you live, stay tuned for updates throughout the day as voters fill the ballots, and results begin to take shape. Stay tuned as Guyana chooses its next government.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published At 2025-09-01 11:39:41
Updated At 2025-09-01 14:01:07
Guyana Elections 2025
The 2025 General and Regional Elections in Guyana are all set to take place today with the voting already started. Polling stations opened with full preparation to welcome at 6 nearly 758,000 registered voters across 2,970 locations nationwide.
2025-09-01 13:58:33
Gail Teixeira, veteran politician and outgoing Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, cast her ballot on Monday at Plaisance Secondary School.
In addition to that, Former President Donald Ramotar also stated that everyone should respect the collective intelligence of the people as they are heading for the elections 2025.
2025-09-01 13:53:42
Nigel Hughes, Presidential Candidate of the Alliance For Change (AFC), and his wife, Cathy Hughes, cast their ballots at the Lions Club Building on the East Bank of Demerara.
In addition to that, People's National Congress President was among the first to cast his vote in Guyhoc Park, Georgetown. He said that the voting process was very smooth and also hoped for the victory in the elections.
2025-09-01 13:48:43
Among early voters, President Dr Irfaan Ali's mother and father cast their ballots at Lenora, West Coast Demerara. They expressed delight and wished best to their son for his victory in the elections.
His father encouraged the voters and noted, "All should have come and vote as early as possible and the relax for the result. I am also going to do that and wait for the results sitting at my home."
His mother also commented and added, "The voting process is smooth and now I will rest the entire day as I have completed my duty for the nation."
2025-09-01 13:39:34
According to APNU's candidate Christopher Jones, Tucville Primary School has faced the problem of the blackout and other issues such as no fans, no lights and the rooms at the polling station are in darkness.
He slammed the election commission of Guyana and the ruling government for their carelessness in the preparations of the elections.
2025-09-01 13:35:07
Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill voted and said that this was his civic duty to cast vote for a united and prosperous Guyana and for continued developed. In addition to that, Minister of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues also seen casting vote in the early hours of the elections at the Precious Lives Nursery in La Penitence.
2025-09-01 13:22:04
Early reactions from social media and reports from polling stations show strong support being expressed for the PPP/C, as voters turn out across the country.
The voting process is Guyana is going smooth as the voters are turning out at polling stations in Eccles and Alexander Village to Peacefully exercise their franchise.
2025-09-01 13:07:05
APNU's VP Candidate Ganesh Mahipaul cast vote at his polling station in Farm and he has also showcased his finger and flaunted his voting ink. APNU's Vinceroy Jordan also casted his ballot earlier in Lovely Lass, Region 5 of Guyana.
Linden's Deputy Mayor Dominique Blair also clicked voting at his polling station. However, WIN Candidate Mohamed slammed the voting process and added that the process is slow as he waited about half an hour to cast his ballot with only five persons in front of him.
2025-09-01 13:00:10
In the early hours of the elections in Guyana, a 35-year-old girl with a disability named Ashley Mangal was seen casting vote along with his father Rohan Mangal. At the polling station of Plaisance Secondary School, they were seen motivating others to cast vote as it is necessary for the democratic process.
According to the father, the voting process at the polling station is quite smooth as they went smoothy inside the station.
2025-09-01 12:54:15
Prime Minister of Guyana Mark Phillips cast vote at the Diamond Secondary School in the early hours of the elections. In addition to that, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony was also seen casting vote early in the day.
The election commission of Guyana indicated that voting is going smoothly at Cummings Lodge Secondary and every other stations for the polling.
2025-09-01 12:45:42
GECOM PPP/C Commissioner Sase Gunraj has said that there is no prohibition on what a voter should wear to the polling stations to vote including party paraphernalia.
“There is no prohibition in what a voter can wear to got to the polling station to vote including party paraphernalia. Wear what you want and go Vote!!!.”
2025-09-01 12:44:15
Former President Donlad Ramotar lined up to vote at the Plaisance Secondary School in the early hours of the elections. In addition to that, the incumbent Minister of Finance Dr Ashni Singh also cast his vote at the polling station.
People from different polling stations noted that the voting process was quite smooth as gathering of the voters have been increasing with the passing of time.
The first voter at the Tutorial Academy Secondary Polling Station at New Amsterdam added that the she is the first voter and she love to cast the vote on the first number in every election.
2025-09-01 12:36:19
After the commencement of the elections, the members of the EU and its Chief Observer of European Union Observation Mission to Guyana 2025, Robert Biedron are already stationed outside polling station around Guyana.
2025-09-01 12:11:56
As the polling in Guyana has begun, WIN Presidential Candidate Azurdin Mohamed arrived at his polling station located at Eccles to cast his vote early in the elections. In addition to that, APNU Presidential Candidate was also seen standing in the line at Plaisance to cast his vote.
Eager voters were also seen lining up early outside Fisher Primary School this morning to vote their ballot. The footages were also went viral from the polling station of St. Gabriel's Primary as the voters have already begun their voting.