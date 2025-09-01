Guyana Elections 2025 Live Updates, Results, Reactions and more 

Associates Times will be covering all of it for you live, stay tuned for updates throughout the day as voters fill the ballots, and results begin to take shape. Stay tuned as Guyana chooses its next government.

The 2025 General and Regional Elections in Guyana are all set to take place today with the voting already started. Polling stations opened with full preparation to welcome at 6 nearly 758,000 registered voters across 2,970 locations nationwide.

