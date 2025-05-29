Azruddin Mohamed released over $500,000 bail for fraud

Azruddin Mohamed, the US-sanctioned businessman is set to appear at the Georgetown magistrate court over GRA Charges.

Guyana: Azruddin Mohamed of Guyana has arrived at the Georgetown Magistrate court in connection with the charges made over him by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) relating to an alleged undervaluation of a luxury vehicle imported in late 2020.

The authorities have stated that Azruddin Mohamed’s vehicle which is a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, was declared to be of a significantly lower price that it’s actual cost, which authorities describe as a substantial loss of customs revenue. Mohamed has arrived at the court for his court hearing and the proceedings into the case are set to start at around 10:30am. Stay tuned as Associates Times covers this court hearing live.