Azruddin Mohamed released over $500,000 bail for fraud

2024-08-03 16:12:07
Azruddin Mohamed, the US-sanctioned businessman is set to appear at the Georgetown magistrate court over GRA Charges.
Written by Amara Campbell
Published On 2025-05-29 16:10:30
Azruddin Mohamed arrives at Georgetown court
Guyana: Azruddin Mohamed of Guyana has arrived at the Georgetown Magistrate court in connection with the charges made over him by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) relating to an alleged undervaluation of a luxury vehicle imported in late 2020.
The authorities have stated that Azruddin Mohamed’s vehicle which is a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, was declared to be of a significantly lower price that it’s actual cost, which authorities describe as a substantial loss of customs revenue. Mohamed has arrived at the court for his court hearing and the proceedings into the case are set to start at around 10:30am. Stay tuned as Associates Times covers this court hearing live.
May 29, 2025 at 3:16 PM
As soon as he was announced with his charges and released from the court over a $500,000 bail for his offences, Azruddin Mohamed was seen leaving the courtroom in handcuffs. Earlier when he entered the court for the hearing, he was not seen wearing the handcuffs which raised concerns as locals pointed out the same and called it injustice.
May 29, 2025 at 3:06 PM
The US-Sanctioned businessman, Azruddin Mohamed has been released on an $500,000 bail for fraud after he appeared for a court hearing at the Georgetown Magistrate Court today in Guyana.
Mohamed appeared before chief Magistrate Faith, McGusty, where he pleaded not guilty of the charges. Azruddin Mohamed was charged with a false declaration under the Customs act and evasion of taxes.
Reports have emerged that Mohamed’s lawyer failed to secure a self-bail. The Guyana Revenue Authority was represented by Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin.
May 29, 2025 at 2:58 PM
As soon as Azruddin Mohamed appeared at the Georgetown magistrate court in Guyana on Thursday morning, netizens have been questioning over his arrival as they emphasize on a detail. Locals have been pointing out that why Mohamed has arrived in the court without the handcuffs, to which no official confirmation or statement has been made by authorities.
May 29, 2025 at 2:44 PM
Azruddin Mohamed’s court hearing has been started at the Georgetown Magistrate Court. The hearing is set for Mohamed’s alleged involvement in underevaluating his imported luxury car and causing a substantial loss to the authorities in term of customs revenue.
May 29, 2025 at 2:37 PM
Nazar Shell Mohamed, the father of businessman Azruddin Mohamed has arrived at the Georgetown Magistrate court for a court hearing related to his son’s GRA case from 2020.
May 29, 2025 at 2:35 PM
Attorneys have started arriving at the Georgetown Magistrate Court for a court hearing related to Azruddin Mohamed’s GRA case.
May 29, 2025 at 2:20 PM
Businessman Azruddin Mohamed was served with a defamation lawsuit by Ameir Ahmad as he appears for a seperate case of allegedly making false declarations at the Georgetown Magistrate Court.
The defamation lawsuit by Dr Ahmad comes after the former claimed that Mohamed tried to damage his reputation by baseless claims.