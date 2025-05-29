Associates Times Associates Times: West Indies and Caribbean News Online

Azruddin Mohamed released over $500,000 bail for fraud

Azruddin Mohamed, the US-sanctioned businessman is set to appear at the Georgetown magistrate court over GRA Charges.

Written by Amara Campbell

Published On 2025-05-29 16:10:30

Azruddin Mohamed arrives at Georgetown court

Guyana: Azruddin Mohamed of Guyana has arrived at the Georgetown Magistrate court in connection with the charges made over him by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) relating to an alleged undervaluation of a luxury vehicle imported in late 2020.  

The authorities have stated that Azruddin Mohamed’s vehicle which is a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, was declared to be of a significantly lower price that it’s actual cost, which authorities describe as a substantial loss of customs revenue. Mohamed has arrived at the court for his court hearing and the proceedings into the case are set to start at around 10:30am. Stay tuned as Associates Times covers this court hearing live. 

Updates

AssociatesTimes

May 29, 2025 at 3:16 PM

Azruddin Mohamed leaves court in handcuffs
Live: Azruddin Mohamed leaves court in handcuffs  

As soon as he was announced with his charges and released from the court over a $500,000 bail for his offences, Azruddin Mohamed was seen leaving the courtroom in handcuffs. Earlier when he entered the court for the hearing, he was not seen wearing the handcuffs which raised concerns as locals pointed out the same and called it injustice.  

 

AssociatesTimes

May 29, 2025 at 3:06 PM

Live: Azruddin Mohamed released on $500,000 bail for fraud

The US-Sanctioned businessman, Azruddin Mohamed has been released on an $500,000 bail for fraud after he appeared for a court hearing at the Georgetown Magistrate Court today in Guyana. 

Mohamed appeared before chief Magistrate Faith, McGusty, where he pleaded not guilty of the charges. Azruddin Mohamed was charged with a false declaration under the Customs act and evasion of taxes.  

Reports have emerged that Mohamed’s lawyer failed to secure a self-bail. The Guyana Revenue Authority was represented by Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin.   

 

AssociatesTimes

May 29, 2025 at 2:58 PM

Live: ‘Where are the handcuffs’ said netizens as Azruddin Mohamed’s arrives at court 

As soon as Azruddin Mohamed appeared at the Georgetown magistrate court in Guyana on Thursday morning, netizens have been questioning over his arrival as they emphasize on a detail. Locals have been pointing out that why Mohamed has arrived in the court without the handcuffs, to which no official confirmation or statement has been made by authorities.  

AssociatesTimes

May 29, 2025 at 2:44 PM

Live: Court hearing starts for Azruddin Mohamed 

Azruddin Mohamed’s court hearing  has been started at the Georgetown Magistrate Court. The hearing is set for Mohamed’s alleged involvement in underevaluating his imported luxury car and causing a substantial loss to the authorities in term of customs revenue.  

 

AssociatesTimes

May 29, 2025 at 2:37 PM

Live: Azruddin Mohamed’s father arrive at Georgetown Guyana court  

Nazar Shell Mohamed, the father of businessman Azruddin Mohamed has arrived at the Georgetown Magistrate court for a court hearing related to his son’s GRA case from 2020.  

Amara Campbell works as a journalist at Associates Times with major focus on crime, entertainment, trending stories and in-depth features from across the Caribbean. She specialize in providing sharp details of an event with a strong sense of storytelling.

Amara Campbell

May 29, 2025 at 2:35 PM

Live: Attorneys start arriving at Georgetown Magistrate Court 

Attorneys have started arriving at the Georgetown Magistrate Court for a court hearing related to Azruddin Mohamed’s GRA case.  

Amara Campbell

May 29, 2025 at 2:20 PM

Live: Azruddin Mohamed served with defamation lawsuit by Ameir Ahmad  

Businessman Azruddin Mohamed was served with a defamation lawsuit by Ameir Ahmad as he appears for a seperate case of allegedly making false declarations at the Georgetown Magistrate Court.  

The defamation lawsuit by Dr Ahmad comes after the former claimed that Mohamed tried to damage his reputation by baseless claims.  

