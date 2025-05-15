Jasmine Schofield to compete in PanAm Aquatics Championships tomorrow

The Dominican swimmer is set to compete in the 100m freestyle race, scheduled for May 15.

Jasmine Schofield, the renowned Olympic swimmer is all set to represent Dominica at three major events in the PanAm aquatics Championships. This year the event is taking place at Medellin, Colombia, which began yesterday and will continue till 25th May 2025.

Jasmine will first participate in the 100m freestyle race, which is scheduled for 15th May. She will then participate in a 50m Butterfly on May 16th and 50m Freestyle on 17th May. The Dominica Amateur Swimming Association in response to Schofield’s participation in the event extended their wishes for her success. They also highlighted the role of Dominica’s Olympic committee in making this trip possible for Jasmine Schofield.

“The Dominica Amateur Swimming Association (DASA) extends its best wishes to Jasmine as she competes and continues to make strides in her swimming career.

We also express our heartfelt gratitude to the Dominica Olympic Committee for their invaluable support in making this trip possible and for their continued commitment to the growth of swimming and sports development in Dominica,” they wrote

Notably, Jasmine recently attended the French Swim invitational where she delivered outstanding performances and scored three new personal bests in 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle.

The athlete last year in the PanAm championships which took place in September, won 3 medals from the event. This event took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she won a silver medal in Women’s 100m freestyle, a bronze medal in Women’s 50m freestyle, and another silver in Women’s 50m butterfly.

The event turned out to be even more fruitful for her as she scored another personal best in the event with a new personal best and a national record of 29.67 seconds in the event. Schofield is the daughter of the renowned Dominican Swimmer Francillia Agar and is getting trained from France through her World Aquatics Scholarship which she acquired last year. This training will also help her gain invaluable international experience to perform even best in her career ahead.