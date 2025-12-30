Barbados: Unidentified Man found dead in newly erected kiosk 

The man, who had been seen earlier that morning hiding behind rocks and grape trees, was later found dead in the kiosk, with a wire around his neck, suggesting foul play.

Barbados: An unidentified man was found dead on Monday afternoon inside a newly erected kiosk along Trevor’s Way in Barbados. The investigation on the matter has begun, with police securing the scene and questioning nearby residents.

Trevor’s Way is located opposite the Pelican Village and the man’s body was found under suspicious circumstances. Police Communications Officer Inspector Ryan Brathwaite issued a statement on the matter and said that the officers have been deployed to understand the situation and identify the victim or the culprit.

The officers of the Barbados Police Department received the report from a female caller at 3:28 pm. He said that the police responded from Central Police Station and the Bridgetown Port when they received the call.

The inspector observed that the lifeless body of a male crouched inside the kiosk with a wire wrapped around his neck, indicating the signs of the murder. The medical doctor later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The investigation into the matter has started and the police are probing the female and other people in the surroundings. The man who has not yet been identified was seen earlier that morning in the area near the rocks behind the structure. As per the reports, he was standing there to avoid detection by workers.

He was noticed by one of the workers of a National Conservation Commission (NCC) and said that he was seen in the morning hours. The worker added that the man was hiding behind the rocks and then he moved behind the grape trees as he was trying to hide his face.

When they came closer to the person, he got suspicious due to which the worker asked his colleague to walk away. He said that the man was also seen again later that afternoon.

After seeing the man for the second time, he left work and went home. He then received the reports of his unnatural death, however, the worker further added that the space is also being used by people dealing with personal problems.

Giving a description of the man, the worker added that he did not get a clear view, but said the man was wearing a black or blue shirt with matching trousers. Workers also confirmed that the man was not employed in the area and was not the owner of the kiosk.

The probe on the matter is continuing.