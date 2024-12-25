PM Terrance Drew delivers gifts and Christmas greetings to patients at JNF General Hospital

He also made rounds and interacted with the patients and motivated them to lead a cheerful life while presenting them with Christmas gifts.

Written by Anglina Byron

2024-12-25 12:27:14

PM Drew delivers Christmas gifts to patients

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew delivered gifts and Christmas greetings to the patients and staff of the JNF General Hospital on Monday. He was accompanied by his wife Diani Jimesha Prince Drew and interacted with hospital staff and patients on this festive season. 

He also made rounds and interacted with the patients and motivated them to lead a cheerful life while presenting them with Christmas gifts. PM Drew noted that this is the time to celebrate the festive occasion with huge warmth, joy and fun by forgetting the painful experiences in their lives. 

He also wished all the patients a speedy recovery and good health and noted that the Christmas occasion is all about spreading joy and creating memories with their loved ones. PM Drew noted that gifts are the small means to spread joy as the festival is all about happiness and creating new memories. 

He extended gratitude to the staff and other officials for their service in saving the lives of the people in the hospital. 

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew hosts Christmas parties and such interactions with their community members and officials. Earlier, he hosted a Christmas Tree Lighting for St Peter’s constituency and celebrated the opening of the St Peter’s Main Road Roundabout. He extended wishes to the people and enhanced their Christmas experience with greetings and gifts. 

Christmas party hosted by PM Drew
He organized the Christmas carols and dance performances to entertain the audience, aiming to celebrate the infrastructural growth of St Kitts and Nevis. PM Drew noted that this is the time to celebrate the achievements and work for the well-being of the citizens. 

Earlier, he also hosted a Christmas party for Children and expressed delight in sending wishes and gifts to the children of his community. He interacted with children through frolic and fun events who also received Christmas gifts. 

PM Drew also hosted a luncheon for the members of St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force and extended gratitude for their exceptional service. 

Anglina Byron

