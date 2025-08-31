WIN Rejects September 1 Election Results over Polling Agent Dispute, GECOM Responds 

WIN through its press release publicly stated that it will not accept the election results unless its’ polling agents are permitted to be present at polling stations.

Guyana: As Guyana prepares for the upcoming General Elections scheduled for 1st September 2025, a news conflict is emerging between the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) over the appointment of election agents, an issue which WIN states could lead to the legitimacy of the election results.

WIN through its press release publicly stated that it will not accept the election results unless its’ polling agents are permitted to be present at polling stations. During a Facebook Live panel, executive members of the party Natasha Singh-Lewis stressed that the lack of polling agents could affect electoral transparency and integrity which further violates democracy. She highlighted that without the agents to observe proceedings, the electoral process would be “hidden from scrutiny”.

The campaign expert for WIN, Duarte Hetsberger highlighted that the notice of the deadline is deficient as it failed to include the email addresses for Returning Officers information. He claimed that the email by the WIN Party was received only after the deadline had passed. The party cited several breaches, including:

the late opening of proxy applications

the delayed gazetting of polling stations, which by law should be published 20 days before elections, and

slow issuance of polling notices.

The party accused the Commission of hypocrisy, saying its missteps undermine trust in the process.

WIN in their strongly worded statement framed the dispute as a broader issue that affects all the Guyanese voters and not just WIN supporters.

“Every voter, regardless of political choice, deserves an election process that is credible, reliable, transparent, and accountable,” the statement said.

WIN In response has urged international observers, including CARICOM, the Cater Center and the Commonwealth to pay close attention during the elections to maintain its integrity and credibility. “The world must know that the credibility of Guyana’s elections is now under serious question,” the party said.

However just a few days before the General elections were to be conducted, GECOM through another press release confirmed that they have accepted late applications from political parties for the appointment of agents.