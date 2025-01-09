Antigua: One National Concert transforms into Music Festival, Dynamic lineup added

Antigua and Barbuda: The much awaited “One Nation Concert” has been transformed into two-day “Music Festival” for this year’s edition. With dynamic lineup of music artistes, the concert is slated to be held from January 11 to 12, 2025.

The music festival theme was presented by Prime Minister Gaston Browne in November 2024 while he stated that the concert will serve as the platform to showcase new talents in the music industry.

Notably, the concert will be hosted for three days next year, aiming to expand its footprints across Antigua and Barbuda. As per the prime minister's statement, the patrons will be required to get their tickets through the official site of the concert as the sale is underway with two days left for the staging.

The concert will be held at Antigua Recreational Ground at 8 pm with a general ticket of $100 and the love lounge ticket will be available at $400. The lineup for the first day of the concert will feature dynamic artistes from Antigua and Barbuda who will entertain the audience and enhance the experience of the incredible talents.

The lineup at One National Concert will feature:

Tian Winter, Shenseea, Claudette Peters, Remy Martin, Barrington Levy, Asher Otto, Itchyfeet, Empress, Kid Fresh, Young Vice, DJ Jime, King Warrior International, DJ Quest and DJ Trixxs.

For the second day, the lineup will be filled with local and international artistes, providing a chance to enhance the experience for the audience. The award-winning artistes will also enhance the experience of the year at the “One Nation Music Festival.”

The second line for One National Concert will include:

Donnie McClurkin, Tim Godfrey, JohnMark Wiggan, ABYSO and Choir, Blessed Messenger, Rashid Walker, Naycha K.I.D, Roxy, Beverley Danvers, Psalmist Robyn and Sean Joseph. The lineup will enhance the entertainment experience for the tourists from across the globe who will visit Antigua and Barbuda to celebrate their vacations.

One Nation Concert is one of the most loved events in Antigua and Barbuda.