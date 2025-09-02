Guyana Elections 2025 Preliminary Results: President Irfaan Ali secures second term

Preliminary Polling data has indicated that Irfaan Ali's lead People Progressive Party/Civic has secured a second term in office after contesting a strong battle with Azruddin's WIN in Guyana's 2025 Regional and General Elections.

According to the Preliminary polling data and ballot counts, People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is on track to secure its second term in the office after a tightly contested battle against emerging WIN party. PPP/C’s leader and President Irfaan Ali will be sworn in for his second term, as the official results will be announced by GECOM on 4th September 2025.

The SOP’s compiled from various key district showed that PPP/C has consistently led or dominated in important constituencies. PPP/C has notably secured 34 out of 65 seats in the elections held on September 1st on Monday.

PPP/C’s vice president Dr Bharat Jagdeo’s WhatsApp status showing a thumbs up has also gone viral across the internet. Netizens are pointing out that the thumbs up possibly means that the party has secured a victory.

On the other hand, President Dr Irfaan Ali’s Facebook post further indicates PPP/C’s victory in the general elections. In his post, Ali thanked and congratulated the people of Guyana for exercising their right to vote. He further stated that as GECOM continues the process of uploading and verifying the results, everyone should celebrate their democratic values as they collectively open another chapter in Guyana’s history.

“As GECOM continues the process of uploading, verification, and tabulation, I urge all to celebrate our democratic values as we open another chapter in the development of our beautiful country. By the end of today, the trend will be clear, and we will be in a position to move forward together,” he stated.

As per reports GECOM has officially uploaded 96% of the SOPs on their website, indicating that the result will be clear in a few hours, however the official announcement will still be made after thorough investigations by the GECOM on 4th September in morning. The polling data showed that Azruddin’s We Invest in Nationhood stood out as a strong competitor for PPP/C and as an emerging party shocked the entire nation with their massive voter turnout.