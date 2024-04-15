Tobago students top CSEC, CAPE merit list, netizens appreciate

The students of Tobago topped the CSEC and CAPE merit list as several achievements have been recorded in the fields such as music, business, theater, arts and technology.

Tobago: The students of Tobago topped the CSEC and CAPE merit list as several achievements have been recorded in the fields such as music, business, theatre, arts and technology. The top performing students in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate, CSEC, and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination, CAPE, were also honoured.

Notable achievers in the CSEC category included Sumaia Edu of Bishops High School, securing the fifth position in music, while Tori Isaac, also of Bishops High School, attained the second spot in Principle of Business.

Miranda Murray of Signal Hill Secondary School excelled in theater arts, securing the sixth position, while Jarrion Collins of Scarborough Secondary School stood in eighth position in technical drawing. Azzy Sylvester of Speyside High School distinguished herself by achieving the third position in industrial technology mechanical.

Furthermore, in the CAPE category, Rachel Smart of Bishops High School stood out with the fifth position in sociology, followed by Sydney Dakota, also of Bishops High School, securing sixth position in French.

Melinda Alfred of Signal Hill Secondary School claimed the first position in theater arts, represented by J.L. Morgan, while Elani Grant of Scarborough Secondary School excelled in law, securing second position. Shania Laris of Signal Hill Secondary School showcased her talents and secured the third position in building and mechanical engineering drawing.

Princess Divines, Alexia Trim, Amand George, Ashaki Duke, and Clarissa Gill, all of Signal Hill Secondary School, achieved top positions in performing arts, with Signal Hill securing a remarkable feat in this category.

Notably, Lelani Grant of Scarborough Secondary School, in addition to her academic achievement, also holds the title of the National Girls Under 20 Discuss Record Holder. The teachers and the government of Tobago added that the announcement of these results not only underscores the dedication and talent of Tobago students, but also serves as an inspiration for future generations.

The merit list students of the 2023 CESC and CAPE were honoured in a ceremony themed “Let your Dreams be your wings.” at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Trinidad and Tobago. Among the distinguished guests were Zorisha Hackett and Orlando Kerr, representing the Division of Education, Research and Technology, alongside the renowned Soca Sensation Machel Montano, Trevecia Phillips and more.

Netizens and the citizens of Tobago showered their love and extended greetings to the students who have excelled in the fields of the examination. One added that these students are the future of the country and must be raised with efficient resources and other investments in the education sector.