Windsor Park Stadium to be handed over by June end: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

Windsor Park Sports Stadium Lighting is expected to be illuminated by the end of June 2026 as other infrastructure developments are underway.

The official handover of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium is expected before the end of the month, announced by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit in his press conference. He said that the installation of lights have been done and some final finishing is left and the handing over will be done after fulfilling the examination and certification process.

PM Skerrit outlined major infrastructure projects that are underway in Dominica and said that Windsor Park is coming for the citizens with proper renovations. The lights are expected to be in their functioning phase by the end of June.

Dr Skerrit said, “I've been told by June but you know sometimes this June can be July,” pointing towards potential delays in handover.

He gave major updates about the Windsor Park Sports Stadium Lighting Project, Point Round Athletics Facility, Arawak House of Culture, and Portsmouth Administrative Building assuring the citizens about their completion and implementation.

He also publicly notified that no telecommunication equipment should be installed on the newly installed lighting towers, mentioning,“That's the cause of the lights collapsing during the hurricane.” He firmly noted that the telecommunication equipment was the reason the lights collapsed during the last natural calamity. "I don't want anybody putting anything on those $13 million lights," he warned.

Another major infrastructure advancement discussed in the conference was Point Round Athletics Facility. Dr Skerrit mentioned that “a broad-based committee was appointed to oversee the implementation of this project."

He updated the citizens about the status of the project saying that the Ministry of Sports is actively engaged with the Athletics Association and international partners that are involved in the financing and funding for this initiative. He assured that a contractor has already been identified to supply and install the facility while the government will be responsible for preparing the site.



"We have identified some 11 plus acres of land," he mentioned, adding that the cabinet is already done with the decision-making regarding the acquisition of land. Dr Skerrit also assured that a master plan is being constructed and the committee is expected to engage stakeholders gathering their feedback before the finalisation of the master plan.

He also stated that "Very good advice coming around all of which have been incorporated in the design master plan." Advice given by Dominica’s aquatic sports representatives are expected to reduce costs for aquatic related infrastructure. He also suggested the Ministry of Sports conduct public engagement sessions for updating the public about the progress made and underline the work that is yet to be completed.

Discussions about the Arawak House of Culture were also a major part of the conference. Dr Skerrit said that he had met with a group of cultural stakeholders who had contacted him earlier. He mentioned that he had constructive, useful, and passionate discussions and the meeting helped in providing a better appreciation for this cultural initiative. He reassured that the government aims to proceed with renovation and refurbishment of the Arawak House of Culture.



The Prime Minister has also mentioned that the government is currently exploring construction of an additional facility. He noted that China has committed to constructing a cultural centre for the Commonwealth of Dominica.



The Portsmouth Administrative Building is now back on the government’s agenda after being in the discussion phase for approximately 15 years. "We back on it and certainly is a project that you will see coming on stream," the PM assured.

Dr Roosevelt Skerrit stressed that the project is of extreme significance for Portsmouth as he said, “We can't have the town of Portsmouth have all government services scattered all over Portsmouth.”

As government services are currently scattered across different locations in Portsmouth, he believes that this situation needs to be corrected with the construction of the administrative building.