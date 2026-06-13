Dr Drew reaffirms commitment to 24-hour water supply amid challenging weather

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew reaffirms the government’s commitment to supply 24-hour water access across St Kitts and Nevis. Cayon Well has assisted in securing 24/7 supply to 90%+ members of the community.

Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis: Speaking at the National Assembly on 11 June, Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew reaffirmed the Government’s commitment for achieving 24/7 water supply across the federation.

St Kitts and Nevis is currently encountering one of the most severe droughts in recent history. Various factors including the influence of El Niño , rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, and unpredictable weather conditions are contributing to placing tremendous pressure on the federations water sources.

But even in these conditions, the Drew-led government is working to ensure 24-hour water supply with projects such as the Cayon Well. As stated by Dr Drew the government invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure a well in Cayon. This has assisted in securing 24/7 water supply for more than 90% members of the community even in the ongoing drought condition.

Since assuming office in the year 2022, the Drew government has initiated one of the most aspiring water infrastructure programs in the federation’s history. The government has invested more than EC $60 million in initiatives aimed at upgrading production, storage, and distribution.

He listed various initiatives taken by the government to tackle the ongoing water shortage issues such as construction of a desalination plant, drilling programs, installation of new pipelines and pumping systems, and upgradation of water distribution infrastructure. These initiatives were designed for increment in production and improvement in reliability across the federation.



Prime Minister Dr Drew announced additional infrastructural advancements such as the construction of new connections linking water sources to St. Peter’s and surrounding communities along with the installation of new pumps. These initiatives are underway and are expected to enhance water distribution in the near future.

The government’s wider strategies include drilling operations in Saddlers and across other parts of St Kitts and Nevis expanding water production and ensuring equitable access to water across the island.

Dr Drew stressed that the government remains focused in delivering both immediate relief and permanent solutions while acknowledging the severity of the drought.

The government is closely working with both local and global partners like the Republic of China (Taiwan), who has assisted in enhancing the critical water security projects and initiatives.

Dr Drew also reiterated that given the infrastructure conditions inherited in 2022, achieving 24 hour water supply cannot be achieved overnight but he expressed confidence in ongoing improvements. He assured that contemporary improvements will eventually assist in the achievement of the government's long-term goal of achieving 24/7 water supply across the federation.