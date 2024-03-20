SEA exam set to take place tomorrow in Trinidad and Tobago, prayers offered

The Secondary Entrance Assessment exam is all set to take place in Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow in which around 18,000 primary school students will appear.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Secondary Entrance Assessment exam is all set to take place in Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow in which around 18,000 primary school students will appear. Special prayers have been conducted across the country, and tips have also been shared with the students to remain calm and positive about the exam.

Regarding the preparation for conducting the exam, the Assistant Secretary of Education of Trinidad and Tobago– Orlando Kerr announced that all primary schools and private candidate centres will remain closed during the period of exams.

Besides this, the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission has been maintaining efficient electricity service during the exam. The government said,” We pray for clarity of mind during the exam and calmness so that the student may put in their best effort.”

School principals and supervisors are advised that additional hotline numbers have been added to ensure that efficient electricity service is maintained at all Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) Centres on the day of the examination.

Regal Learning Academy of Trinidad and Tobago also shared a day before tips for the students who will appear in the exam. As per them, the students should take proper rest from a good night’s sleep and must double-check their materials.

The academy mentioned that the student must arrive at school at least half an hour before the exam and always check over each paper when they are finished. The students are asked to wear a watch to manage their time and have a light regular breakfast to avoid any stomach problems during the exam.

In addition to that, special prayers were also held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception yesterday for the students of the six Port-of-Span schools. The students also attended the prayer meeting and listened to the teachings of Father Sirju.

Father Sirju added that the exam is important for the bright future of the students and prayer meet will enhance the positive attitude among the students.

Moving ahead, the Lions Club of Diego Martin West also extended best wishes to the students by distributing 139 SEA kit materials to five primary schools in the community.

Opposition Leader of Trinidad and Tobago- Kamla Persad also extended wishes to the students who will sit in the exam and said that the hard work and dedication of the students is amazing.

She said,” To the beautiful children writing the SEA exams, I want you to trust that your hard work and discipline will ultimately pay off. I congratulate you on reaching this far, and I am very proud of every one of you. I know that you will all do your absolute best in the exams, and that is and will always be more than enough.”

Violent activities before the exam

The situation of crime and violence that has engulfed Trinidad and Tobago shocked the primary school students and hindered the prevalence of a positive environment.

In February 2024, a 12-year-old student who was ready to sit in the exam was shot in the head and died due to Crania-Cereberal injuries. This has led to the unfortunate situation across Trinidad and Tobago as he was described as “a real nice student who was always ready to help others.”

The incident happened on February 23, 2024, when a gunman opened fire on a resident, however, the bullet hit Ezekiel Paria (12-year student) who was standing at the side of the road. According to his mother, Paria was diligently preparing for the exam and was serious about his studies.

Children across Trinidad and Tobago also extended condolences by wearing masks and carrying placards showcasing their sadness over the killing of the 12-year-old kid.

In a separate unfortunate incident, another student who was going to sit in the exam was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road to get to his school. He got injured due to an accident and was admitted to the hospital, further discovered that the boy was unable to walk due to tissue injuries to his left leg.

Her mother explained the situation and said that his son might have to write the exam on the medical bed as he could not put pressure on his leg.