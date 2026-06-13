Man shot dead at home in South Oropouche; Police launch investigation

Police said the 32-year-old victim was shot multiple times at his residence late Thursday night, with investigators recovering several spent 9mm shell casings at the scene.

Trinidad & Tobago: A 32-year-old man named Dillon Bunsee of South Oropouche was shot dead at his home on June 11, 2026. The incident took place at around 11 pm.

According to police reports, the incident came into light when the police officers received reports of loud explosions along Warden Road at about 11.18 pm. They were on a mobile patrol in the Oropouche district during that time.

Upon arrival at the victim’s house, they found Bunsee lying on his back in a pool of blood with visible wounds of gunshots being fired on his head and neck. Several spent shells were also found at the scene.

He was immediately rushed to the San Fernando General hospital but unfortunately couldn’t be saved as he succumbed to his injuries. He was declared dead at 11:44 pm.

The follow-up investigations revealed that Bunsee was a straightener and painter of the Warden Road. Investigators were told that around 11 pm, he was liming with his girlfriend, 24-year-old Naomi Ramdhanie, and two friends, identified only as Cameron Saitoo and “Goon”at his home on the night of the incident, when a man entered the garage area armed with a firearm.

He was found lying on the ground of his home’s garage when the police found him.

The suspected individual who shooted Bunsee was described as being of East Indian descent, slim build, light brown complexion, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, clean-shaven, and dressed in a black camouflage cap and black hoodie.

Police said the suspect fired several shots at Bunsee before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Homicide Crime Scene Investigators later processed the scene and recovered six 9mm spent shell casings marked “Luger 9mm”.

Further investigations are progressing to identify the circumstances which led to the crime in consideration.

Online outrage of the netizens poured in as they questioned the relevance of SOE (State of Emergency) while such crimes were being continuously committed in the background.