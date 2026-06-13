Miriam Blanchard resigns as Roseau North MP, by-election announced

Roseau, Dominica: Miriam Blanchard resigned as the Member of Parliament for the Roseau North due to some medical conditions. Now, the constituency will elect its representative with a by-election which will be held within the period prescribed by the constitution of Dominica.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared an update and expressed gratitude to Blanchard for her service to the people of the constituency. He recalled her leadership in the period of ten years and leading the construction of Dominica’s infrastructure after Tropical Storm Erika.

“Throughout this journey, even as the inherent fragilities of life and health became apparent, her perseverance never wavered. Miriam gave of herself entirely to the advancement of our people, and it is now time that we, as a grateful country, do the same for her,” PM Skerrit added.

PM Skerrit added that the people of Roseau North have known her not only as a Minister, but as a tireless advocate who made sure their community shared fully in Dominica’s progress. He also assured the residents of the constituency that their interests will continue to be served without interruption, and that a by-election will be held within the period prescribed by the constitution.

“Miriam, your legacy is securely written into the progress of our nation. As you face this next chapter, please be reassured that the Government and the Dominica Labour Party will continue to stand by your side, supporting you and your family in every way possible.”

Speaker of the House of Assembly of Dominica, Joseph Isaac revealed the resignation of Blanchard and said that the decision was made on medical grounds.

Prime Minister Skerrit expressed the deepest sentiments of a grateful government and nation for her extraordinary years of service. He said that she gave of herself entirely to the advancement of the people and it is now time that the country becomes grateful for her service and thanks her.