Two elderly female pensioners robbed in Trinidad and Tobago

Three masked men, two armed with guns, targeted two pensioners at their home, stealing cash, jewellery and mobile phones before fleeing into nearby bushes.

Trinidad & Tobago: Two elderly female pensioners were robbed in a home invasion on Wednesday night in Princes Town. This was undertaken by three face-covered bandits around 9:20 pm.

This started when three robbers, two armed with guns and the third with a cutlass, encountered a 67-year woman who was downstairs at her home. They rummaged through the area and then stole $130 and a Samsung A05 cellphone.

One of them stayed with the first victim while the other two went upstairs in search of further fortune. Then, both of them robbed the other pensioner who was 77 years of age. They stole away a hefty amount of $4,050, a white gold Spanish link chain with an “S” pendant and a Samsung A26 cellphone. This totaled the reported robbery of cash TT$4,180, along with jewellery and phones.

All three of the robbers managed to escape through the bushes behind the house and are still absconding.

PC Dennis and officers from the Princes Town CID visited the scene.

Investigations are ongoing with no arrests reported till now.

This comes in less than a week of a similar case of home invasion based robbery in the home of a pension beneficiary when a 72 year old along with her daughter was tied up with zip ties and threatened to murder.

This incident took place in Claxton Bay. The bandits ransacked their home before fleeing with cash, jewellery and other valuables early Monday morning. This was a terrifying two-hour ordeal.

Both the incidents drew major online attention because it involved vulnerable senior citizens being targeted in their own home in Trinidad and Tobago with citizens expressing their anger online, “We need to see the return of the hangman. Government must demonstrate that they are serious about fighting criminals. Citizens are suffering and dying.” and “It's time police use up some of those ammunition /bullets”

This also united the netizens based on the similarity of the incidents mushrooming in the recent past which was attacked by masked intruders.