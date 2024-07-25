Tabaquite police probing death of 73-year-old pensioner

Trinidad and Tobago: The police unit of the region is investigating a case of the death of an old pensioner at his home in the locality of Tabaquite. The body of a 73-year-old male victim was found lifeless in his bedroom in unnatural condition on the evening of Tuesday, 23 July, around 06:30 pm. The entire house was also found ransacked, which raised the suspicion of the criminal act.

The senior citizen in his early seventies is identified and mentioned in the police reports by his documented name, Lutchmi Persad Sookram. Lutchmi Persad Sookram was a local resident of Tabaquite, Trinidad, who lived at a house located along Piparo Road. In the same house, the death of the victim, an old man, was discovered.

As per the disclosed details in the case of the death of an old man, the dead body was discovered by the son of the victim at his Tabaquite house. It is said that the son was the first man, who observed the incident after he went home. The last time the old man was seen alive was in the morning of the same day, around 06:00 am.

It is mentioned that the son was out for his work since morning when he left the senior citizen at home as every day. When the victim returned home in the evening, he saw that the house was ransacked. As he observed the condition of the house, he got worried about his father and went inside the bedroom, where he found the old pensioner dead.

The son of the dead old man reported the police department immediately and summoned them to the site. The police officers responsible in the region took charge after getting notified about the death of a senior citizen in the locality of Tabaquite. The responding officers arrived at the scene and protected the place to initiate the investigation.

The statement of the son as the first witness was recorded by the police officer. The son of the victim mentioned that when he found his father lying on the bed with his face down, he was already dead. The incident took place in the hours when the son was not at the house, anyhow, the incident was not noticed by anyone.

The dead body of the old man was examined, in which the police officers found no marks of violence from outside. The post-mortem report is waited, to know the actual reason of the death. It is assumed that the death of the victim was part of an attempted robbery in the house of Tabaquite, but nothing is confirmed officially.

The place was searched by the investigating police officers to collect the clues of crime. The son was asked if anything was missing from the house, but he was not sure about any loss of valuables. The investigation is ongoing in the case, and the authorities are working to find the reason for the death of the Tabaquite man.