Barbados: Police investigate theft of five caskets from funeral home showroom

Police in Barbados are reviewing CCTV footage after five caskets, including one infant casket, were reported missing from a St Michael funeral home showroom, prompting a reward for information.

Barbados: Authorities in Barbados are investigating after five caskets went missing from Shar-lan’s Funeral Services showroom in St. Michael on Wednesday, May 20. Police have launched an active investigation and a reward has been offered for information.

According to police reports, the incident came into the light when the management at the funeral home went to inspect their showroom on Wednesday and realized that five complete caskets were entirely missing from the display floor.

Following which the first asked the workers about the caskets but when they did not get any information, the management immediately contacted the District “A” Police Station and reported a break-in.

Acting on the report, the officers attached to Barbados Police Service responded and arrived at the scene where they were notified about the five high valued missing caskets. The management told the officers that the thieves stole four adult-sized caskets and one infant casket, valued at several thousands of dollars.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and processed the scene. The officers are actively checking the CCTV footage of the nearby area to get information about the theft and identity of the suspects.

The officers further urged the people with information to come forward and assist officers if they have any information about the theft or about the suspects.

Authorities believe that caskets were stolen directly from the funeral home's showroom located along Civilian Road, Bush Hall in St. Michael, formerly operated by late funeral director Ian Griffith. The officers also believe that theft could not have been done by a single person as caskets are incredibly bulky, heavy, and difficult to move.

Reportedly, the management of the funeral home also issued a public notice offering a $500 reward for the people with credible information who can lead them or officers to the recovery of the missing caskets.

Investigation into the theft is ongoing and further details will be published when it becomes available.